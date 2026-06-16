Snap launches Specs AR glasses, featuring crazy tech and crazier price

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Snap has launched new AR glasses called Specs.

They feature two Snapdragon processors, and a large number of Lenses are already available for the glasses.

The Specs are priced at $2,195 and are available for pre-order today.

Remember Snapchat Spectacles? While those were simple sunglasses with cameras, much like the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Snap is now entering the AR glasses market with a new product it’s been working on for quite some time. To be fair, the company already launched developer-focused AR glasses in 2024; however, this new product is aimed at consumers.

Snap announced the new Specs at the Augmented World Expo 2026, and they are exactly what you’d expect — a tiny computer sitting on your face in see-through augmented reality glasses. Except this time, the design is much better and more subtle than the previous generation of Snapchat’s AR glasses.

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The idea remains similar to what we’ve seen with the Ray-Ban Meta Display glasses, though Snap’s implementation comes with a proprietary liquid crystal on silicon display and offers a 51-degree field of view and 16 million colors.

Snap says that it redesigned the waveguide so the world around you remains clear, with minimal distortion. It’s also using electrochromic lenses that can shift from clear to tinted in 10 seconds. It also supports Lenses, and Snapchat says developers have already built a number of Lenses for these glasses, including immersive experiences, educational tools, and more.

Two Snapdragon processors power everything, with one powering the computer vision and the other handling the Lenses. Snap says the Specs support high-speed hand tracking, low latency, and seven-millisecond motion-to-photon latency.

The Specs also get four hours of battery life with a mixture of audio and video playback, AI responses, notifications, and more. The included charging case can charge them another four times, giving you 20 hours of total battery life.

Snap has also included some privacy-oriented features in the glasses. The glasses will clearly ask users before accessing sensitive information, there’s an LED indicator that lights up when the glasses are recording, and they prioritize on-device data processing.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Alongside Specs, the company also announced new developer tools. Developers can now use Lens Studio’s agents and skills with AI tools such as Claude Code, Codex, and Cursor. A new “Specs Spatial Benchmark” is also available to help developers understand how AI models perform in real-world spatial tasks.

The Snap Specs are priced at $2,195 and can be pre-ordered from Snap.com today. Pre-ordering requires a $200 refundable deposit, and the glasses are expected to start shipping this fall in the US, UK, and France.

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