Samsung accidentally confirms a key feature for its upcoming Glasses

TL;DR The official name of Samsung’s upcoming Android XR-based glasses may have leaked officially.

According to a system app’s changelog, the eyewear could be called just “Glasses.”

The changelog also mentions that these Glasses would support Quick Pair, which is Samsung’s version of Fast Pair.

After entering the arena with its Galaxy XR headset last year, Samsung is expected to launch at least three new smart glasses with Android XR in the coming months. One (or perhaps two similar-looking ones) of the pairs was revealed in an illuminating leak just yesterday, and the company now appears to have hinted at their official title.

Samsung recently updated Nearby Device Scanning to version 11.1.23.4, and the changelog has supposedly listed support for the upcoming smart glasses. As spotted by SamMobile, the update mentions “Glasses,” which could be the official moniker for the Android XR-powered eyewear. If that’s the case, we could see Samsung using an unusually small (read: succinct) naming for its products for a very long time.

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Additionally, the update suggests that these so-called Glasses will support Samsung’s Quick Pair, which offers functionality identical to Google’s Fast Pair for Bluetooth-powered accessories. The smart glasses could also offer the means to quickly glance at the battery.

There’s not much else that the app’s changelog reveals, but the recent leak gave us glaring details. In addition to the glasses’ design resembling the classic Meta Ray-Ban wayfarers, the leak reveals these glasses, codenamed “Jinju,” could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 platform, equipped with a 155mAh battery, and feature a 12MP camera.

Meanwhile, another pair of Samsung glasses, codenamed “Haean,” is expected to arrive later this year or next, with similar specs but microLED displays built into the lenses.

While there’s limited information about the launch of these glasses, Samsung’s next Unpacked event for upcoming foldables could be a good venue for the company to showcase new products, even if it reserves the actual release for a later date.

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