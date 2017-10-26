Samsung is twisting the knife.

As you may have seen, Google and LG are having some issues with the displays on the Google Pixel 2 XL. Not only do they have a blue tint when viewed off-axis and display pixel burn-in, but they can also exhibit smearing as well. These issues are all occurring on the Pixel 2 XL, but not the Pixel 2. The difference? The Pixel 2 XL has an LG-made P-OLED panel and the smaller Pixel 2 has a Samsung-made OLED display.

So, with increased competition for its Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and Galaxy Note 8 devices, what’s Samsung to do? If its new commercial is any indication, it’s going to try to kill any momentum Google may have.

Without mentioning the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, Samsung makes a pretty strong statement to pick up one of its devices over the competition. The commercial is a compilation of clips from well-known YouTubers doting over the displays on Samsung’s devices. It makes a pretty strong case that if you want the best display on the market, you need a Samsung phone.

It’s no secret in tech circles that Samsung produces the best cell phone displays out there. In fact, it’s part of the reason that rival Apple went with Samsung’s OLED displays for the iPhone X. Samsung’s curved Infinity Displays are the most recognizable feature of its flagships and now its wasting no time in reminding the public just how good they are in the wake of the Pixel’s problems.

Cold, Sammy.