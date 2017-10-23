If history has taught us anything, its that a Google phone launch never goes quite as smooth as one might hope. In the past, we’ve seen delays on the Nexus 6P and the original Pixel, and now the brand new Pixel 2 is joining the club. To Google’s credit, the company always tries to make up for it with some sort of incentive and that’s no different this time around.

A couple of threads of popped up on Reddit in the last few days with customers mentioning their estimated shipment dates are moving from late October to late November. That’s not exactly ideal, but at least Google is giving those affected a free Live case for their troubles.

It looks like the issue is confined to only the White version of the Google Pixel 2 with 64 GB of storage. We’ve yet to hear about a change in shipment date for both the Black versions of the phone and the 128 GB White version.

Emails have started to go out to those with delayed orders informing them that they can use the included code to get their free case. Google also says that if you don’t want to wait on the phone, you’re free to cancel at any time. With concerns about display quality and now shipping delays, this hasn’t been the smoothest launch. Hopefully for Google, the squeezable sides and three years of software updates can convince people to keep their orders.

Has your Google Pixel 2 shipment been delayed? Are you considering canceling your order? Let us know down in the comments.