Samsung just (accidentally?) confirmed the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has listed the ‘Samsung Internet Browser for Fold 7 and Flip 7’ on the Galaxy Store.

This effectively confirms the names of Samsung’s new foldables.

The listing is otherwise identical to the listing for the One UI 8 version of Samsung Internet.

Samsung is expected to launch new foldable phones next month, and there’s been no shortage of leaks at this point. However, the company has now confirmed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 via an app listing.

Reliable outlet GalaxyClub reports that Samsung listed an app called “Samsung Internet Browser for Fold 7 and Flip 7” on the Galaxy Store. Sure enough, the listing is still online. Check out the screenshot below.

Oddly enough, the outlet notes that you can’t find this app listing if you’re using a Galaxy device running Android 15 and One UI 7. Got a Galaxy S25 series device running Android 16 and One UI 8? Then you can apparently find it under the name ‘Samsung Internet Browser for One UI 8 beta.’ In any event, the two listings are identical down to the version number (version 28.0.2.43).

At the very least, this listing confirms the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 names. This comes after Samsung teased an “Ultra” experience for its new Fold, implying that we could see a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra. Furthermore, Samsung previously stated that One UI 8 will debut on its foldables this summer. So the fact that this app listing is identical to that of the One UI 8 beta app also seems to drive this point home.

The app listing doesn’t confirm any new features, but we previously heard that Samsung Internet for One UI 8 could summarize online videos. So we hope to see this next month when the new foldables are officially revealed.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.