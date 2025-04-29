One UI 8 could let you easily summarize any online video, and here's how you can try it out already

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly working on an AI tool in the Samsung Internet app that summarizes videos.

The AI video summarization feature is said to analyze speech, visuals, and captions to generate key points, instead of merely summarizing the visible web page content.

While the feature is expected to be generally available with One UI 8, you can already try it out through the Samsung Internet app’s debug settings.

The One UI 7 rollout is finally in full swing for Samsung flagships, and the company has allegedly begun work on One UI 8, too. We’ve already seen leaked One UI 8 builds show off a few key features, and now, a new leak is showing off the brand new video summarization feature coming to Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 8 through the Samsung Internet app.

Sammyguru discovered that Samsung is working on a new AI Video summarization tool within the Samsung Internet app. This tool seemingly analyses the video, detecting speech, visuals, and captions. It is said to use a multi-modal AI model then to summarize the video’s key points, presenting a list of them to the user.

The report states that the Galaxy S25 series processes this data on-device. This tool can be used for YouTube videos as well as videos on any website, which really opens up potential for the feature. The report notes that the generated video summary was accurate in their testing.

If you’d like to try out the new feature, you can actually do so right now on your Galaxy phone with the Samsung Internet app by following these steps: Launch the Samsung Internet app.

app. In the address bar, enter internet://debug and press Go . This will open the browser’s debug settings.

and press . This will open the browser’s debug settings. Once the debug menu browser page is opened, click on the browser’s three-line menu button in the bottom right corner, and click on Settings .

in the bottom right corner, and click on . Navigate to Debug settings > Single module tests > AI Summarize Settings .

. Scroll towards the bottom to find the option Enable Video Summarize . Enable it to enable the AI video summarization feature.

. Enable it to enable the AI video summarization feature. Once the feature is enabled, whenever you use the summarization tool within Samsung Internet, it will summarize the content of the video instead of just the visible web page content for the video. With One UI 8, this setting is expected to graduate from being a debug setting to being easier for users to enable, even possibly being enabled out of the box.

