Here's how One UI 8.5 will make your Samsung Galaxy phone a more helpful assistant

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Magic Cue on Pixel 10 phones uses Gemini AI to anticipate your needs based on screen contents.

Now Samsung appears to be working on its own version for One UI 8.5 called “Now nudges.”

Nudges would function very similarly to Magic Cue, finding information for when you need it and suggesting next actions.

How does the adage go? Good artists copy, great artists steal? We certainly see enough of that kind of behavior in the smartphone world, and everything from elements of phone design to software features finds itself constantly appropriated. This year, Pixel 10 owners have been getting to know Magic Cue, and while it’s been slow to grow on some of us, we’re finally starting to really appreciate its appeal. And now it looks like it’s found a new fan in Samsung.

Magic Cue works great when it’s able to learn your routine and your needs, and can proactively surface useful information before you even realize you need it. As we look through the latest leaked One UI 8.5 builds, we’ve now spotted an effort from Samsung that sure feels like it’s trying to duplicate the functionality of Magic Cue.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Samsung’s calling this Now nudges, and it’s grouping them into three different categories these nudges are set to take, based on their behavior:

First, we’ve got contextual nudges (Recall Important Info) which recall data you’ve worked with in the past and tries to recognize when you need it again. Then there are autofill nudges (Fill Out Forms Easily) that use your personal information to streamline the completion of forms asking for it. And finally, action nudges (Get Things Done Quickly) detect when it would make sense to pivot over to another app (like if you’re talking about an address, you might want to check out a map), and can help automate that transition.

So, yeah: pretty much Magic Cue inside and out. Of course, we’ll be extremely curious to see just how successful Now nudges may be compared to Google’s solution, but it seems pretty clear that Samsung is trying to reproduce that Pixel tool here.

You can already see many of these text strings in the screenshots above, but we’ve also spotted a few more that make up the current extent to which One UI 8.5 references Now nudges, for the most inquisitive Galaxy fans among you:

Code Copy Text <string name="now_nudges_summary">Get suggested actions based on what’s on your screen to help you get things done quickly and easily.</string> <string name="now_nudges_title">Now nudges</string> <string name="nudge_settings_category_now_nudges">Now nudges help you</string> <string name="nudge_settings_action_description_1st">Galaxy AI will suggest actions to take based on what’s on your screen.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_action_description_2nd">With one tap, you can jump from a message where your friend told you where they are to a map app showing details about the location. You can also get nudges to start translation when you view something in another language.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_action_description_3rd">These nudges may appear while using messaging and social media apps such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_autofill_description_1st">Galaxy AI will offer to fill out forms automatically using information you’ve entered in similar places.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_autofill_description_2nd">Need to enter personal information repeatedly when making travel bookings? You can automatically fill in information like your name, email address, or even passport number. Galaxy AI uses information from you’ve entered before to find what you need.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_autofill_description_3rd">Auto fill nudges work with apps and websites like Trip.com, Doordash, Market Kurly, Expedia, and more.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_autofill_personal_data">Manage personal data</string> <string name="nudge_settings_summary_fill_out_forms_easily">Galaxy AI will offer to fill out forms automatically using information you've entered in similar places.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_main_description_1st">Galaxy AI understands what's on your screen and suggests relevant actions to help you get things done quickly and easily.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_main_description_2nd">Check out Privacy Notice to see how we manage your data.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_main_description_terms_and_conditions">See the %1$sTerms and Conditions%2$s for more about Galaxy AI's advanced intelligence features.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_main_title">Now nudges</string> <string name="nudge_settings_recall_description_1st">Galaxy AI understands what you’re doing and shows the info you need when you need it.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_recall_description_2nd">When a task requires remembering something from the past, Galaxy AI references previous chats, screenshots, and more to give you the info instantly without you having to search for it.</string> <string name="nudge_settings_recall_important_info">Recall important info</string> <string name="nudge_settings_summary_recall_important_info">Galaxy AI understands what you're doing and shows the info you need when you need it.</string>

Have you been feeling a little jealous of Google’s special AI features for Pixels, and are looking forward to Samsung delivering its own version of Magic Cue? Or do you not need this kind of copycat action, and would prefer Samsung focus on innovations of its own? Make your case down in the comments.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow