Samsung might have high hopes for the Wide Fold

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung apparently plans to produce one million units of its rumored Wide Fold foldable phone.

This strongly suggests that the Wide Fold could see a broad release across a variety of countries.

The phone is tipped to have a 4:3 folding display, and will likely be a response to the iPhone Fold.

Samsung is widely expected to launch a so-called Wide Fold later this year, which will apparently offer a wider folding screen than its previous Galaxy Z Fold devices. Now, a Korean outlet has revealed more details about the product.

ET News reports that Samsung plans to produce one million Wide Fold units in 2026. It notes that this would be the most units produced for a special edition foldable phone. By contrast, Samsung reportedly shipped just 30,000 Galaxy Z TriFold units and 500,000 Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition units. However, a source told the outlet that Samsung could still produce more Wide Fold units depending on the market response.

The Galaxy Z TriFold and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition saw very limited releases, with the former launching in roughly half a dozen markets and the latter in just two countries. So the Wide Fold’s apparent production figures suggest that Samsung is pursuing a wide (heh) release. In fact, the outlet also suggests that this production goal is an “expression of confidence” in the device.

ET News reiterated its previous claim that the Wide Fold would have a 7.6-inch 4:3 inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen. That means the inner screen would be wider and stubbier than the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s inner display, which offers an almost square 6:5 aspect ratio. So the Wide Fold could be better for video consumption, as its aspect ratio is closer to typical video content. I still expect some letterboxing when watching 16:9 content, but it shouldn’t be as severe as watching 16:9 videos on a Galaxy Z Fold 7.

In any event, Samsung wouldn’t be the first smartphone maker to offer a foldable phone with a wide internal screen. The OPPO Find N and Find N2 both debuted a stubbier design in 2021 and 2022, with the Google Pixel Fold following in 2023. However, Samsung’s move also comes as Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone Fold. Apple’s first foldable will apparently offer an internal screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio as well. So it certainly seems like the Wide Fold is a response to Apple’s own wide foldable.

