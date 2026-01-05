Samsung's latest Galaxy Book 6 series pairs Intel's latest Panther Lake with RTX 50 series GPUs

TL;DR Samsung has revealed its latest Galaxy Book 6 series, featuring a base Book 6, Book 6 Pro, and Book 6 Ultra.

The Galaxy Book 6 series is equipped with Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 3 chipsets with integrated Arc graphics.

The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, which returns after being skipped from the Book 5 series, can also be stocked with NVIDIA’s RTX 50 series GPUs.

Samsung kicked off Day 0 of the CES 2026 with bumper upgrades to its TV lineup, including a massive 130-inch TV with new ultra-premium Micro RGB display tech. It is following up on Day 1, announcing new notebooks in the Galaxy Book 6 series.

The lineup includes the usuals, such as the base Galaxy Book 6 and the more powerful Galaxy Book 6 Pro, both available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. While Samsung skipped the premium Ultra variant from the Book 5 series in 2025, it is returning with the Book 6 series, and brings an NVIDIA RTX 50 series dedicated GPU. Meanwhile, a dedicated “360” variant, named after its hinge that supports 360º rotation, is missing from the current lineup.

Among other physical changes, Samsung has adjusted the logo on the lid and refrained from using a number pad on any of the models.

All three Galaxy Book 6 variants come with the freshly released Intel Core Ultra Series 3 “Panther Lake” chipsets. While the base Galaxy Book 6 lets you choose between Core Ultra 7 and Ultra 5 processors, the Pro variant also extends the option to pick the Ultra X7. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra takes it up a notch and can be stocked with an Ultra 9 or Ultra X9 chip.

Intel’s Panther Lake marks a significant upgrade over the previous generation of Lunar Lake chips, bringing 50% better CPU performance, thanks to its most advanced, 18A, process yet.

Although the Galaxy Book 6’s standard and Pro variants come only with the integrated Intel Arc graphics, you get the option to choose between a variant with NVIDIA RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 as dedicated graphics on the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra — though if you don’t want one, you can still opt for a model with just integrated Intel Arc graphics. The Ultra also offers up to 64GB of memory, a seemingly strong rebuttal to the looming memory crisis. In comparison, the others only support 16GB or 32GB options. The Ultra also has up to 2TB of storage on offer, while the regular variants only get 512GB or 1TB.

In terms of displays, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Book 6 Ultra get Samsung’s second-generation Dynamic AMOLED with a WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) resolution, with touch support and an anti-reflective coating. The display also supports a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz and up to 1000 nits. Meanwhile, the standard variant gets a 350 nits IPS display at 1200p, with an option for touch or non-touch, of which only the touch model gets an anti-glare screen.

You’ll get a fair amount of battery life as well, with the Ultra and the Pro offering up to 30 hours of video playback. The video playback hours drop to 21 hours for the base model, but that’s still plenty of battery life for most.

Along with these features, the Galaxy Book 6 inherits Samsung’s suite of AI features on top of Windows 11. These include features such as AI Select, Live Translation, Note Assist, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 specifications

Specification Galaxy Book6 Ultra Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) Galaxy Book6 (16/14) Specification Processor

Galaxy Book6 Ultra Intel Core Ultra X9/X7/X7 (Panther Lake)

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) Intel Core Ultra X7/7/5 (Panther Lake)

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) Intel Core Ultra 7/5 (Panther Lake)

Specification Graphics

Galaxy Book6 Ultra Nvidia RTX 5070/5060

Intel Arc integrated graphics

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) Intel Arc integrated graphics

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) Intel Arc integrated graphics

Specification NPU

Galaxy Book6 Ultra Intel NPU (Max 50 TOPS)

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) Intel NPU (Max 50 TOPS)

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) Intel NPU (Max 49 TOPS)

Specification Memory

Galaxy Book6 Ultra 16/32/64GB LPDDR5X

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) 16/32GB LPDDR5X

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) 16/32GB LPDDR5X

Specification Storage

Galaxy Book6 Ultra 512GB/1TB/2TB PCIe SSD

Expansion slot

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) 256/512GB/1TB PCIe SSD

Expansion slot (16" only)

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) 256/512GB/1TB PCIe SSD

Expansion slot (m.2 on 14")

Specification Display

Galaxy Book6 Ultra 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800)

1,000/500 nits (HDR/SDR)

120Hz (30~120)

Touch screen, Anti-reflection

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) 16/14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800)

1,000/500 nits (HDR/SDR)

120Hz (30~120)

Touch screen, Anti-reflection

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) 16/14-inch IPS WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

350nits, 120Hz (30~120Hz: Touch)

60Hz (Non-Touch), Anti-glare (Non-Touch)

Specification Camera

Galaxy Book6 Ultra 2MP FHD

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) 2MP FHD

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) 2MP FHD

Specification Speakers

Galaxy Book6 Ultra Six speakers Dolby Atmos

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) Quad (16) / Stereo (14) Dolby Atmos

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) Stereo Dolby Atmos

Specification Ports

Galaxy Book6 Ultra 2 x Thunderbolt 4

USB-A

HDMI 2.1

SDXC

Headphone jack

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) 2 x Thunderbolt 4

USB-A

HDMI 2.1

Headphone jack

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) 2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB-A

HDMI (verson not specified)

Ethernet

Headphone jack

Security lock

Specification Dimensions

Weight

Galaxy Book6 Ultra 356.9 x 248.0 x 15.4mm

1.89kg (RTX) / 1.79kg (Intel Arc)

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) 16": 356.9 × 248.0 × 11.9 mm, 1.59kg

14": 314.2 × 220.6 × 11.6 mm, 1.23kg

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) 16": 357.0 × 248.0 × 16.8 mm, 1.85kg (Touch)

357.0 × 248.0 × 14.9 mm, 1.75kg (Non-Touch)

14": 313.4 × 221.1 × 14.9 mm, 1.48kg

Specification Battery

Galaxy Book6 Ultra 80.2Wh up to 30hrs 140W/100W

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) 78.07/67.18Wh up to 30hrs 65W

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) 61.2Wh up to 21/18hrs 45W

Specification Network

Galaxy Book6 Ultra Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.4

Specification Touchpad

Galaxy Book6 Ultra Haptic

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) Haptic

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) Clickpad

Specification Colors

Galaxy Book6 Ultra Gray

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) Gray/Silver

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) Gray/Silver

Specification Security

Galaxy Book6 Ultra Fingerprint

Secured by Knox

Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14) Fingerprint

Secured by Knox

Galaxy Book6 (16/14) Fingerprint

Secured by Knox



Price and availability At the time of writing, Samsung hasn’t revealed the prices for the Galaxy Book 6 series. It has, however, revealed that the various models will be available starting later in the month in select markets. For the US, availability is expected to start in the Spring.

We’ll ensure updating you based on any additional information that Samsung shares over the coming days or weeks.

