Samsung's latest Galaxy Book 6 series pairs Intel's latest Panther Lake with RTX 50 series GPUs
5 hours ago
- Samsung has revealed its latest Galaxy Book 6 series, featuring a base Book 6, Book 6 Pro, and Book 6 Ultra.
- The Galaxy Book 6 series is equipped with Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 3 chipsets with integrated Arc graphics.
- The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, which returns after being skipped from the Book 5 series, can also be stocked with NVIDIA’s RTX 50 series GPUs.
Samsung kicked off Day 0 of the CES 2026 with bumper upgrades to its TV lineup, including a massive 130-inch TV with new ultra-premium Micro RGB display tech. It is following up on Day 1, announcing new notebooks in the Galaxy Book 6 series.
The lineup includes the usuals, such as the base Galaxy Book 6 and the more powerful Galaxy Book 6 Pro, both available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. While Samsung skipped the premium Ultra variant from the Book 5 series in 2025, it is returning with the Book 6 series, and brings an NVIDIA RTX 50 series dedicated GPU. Meanwhile, a dedicated “360” variant, named after its hinge that supports 360º rotation, is missing from the current lineup.
Among other physical changes, Samsung has adjusted the logo on the lid and refrained from using a number pad on any of the models.
All three Galaxy Book 6 variants come with the freshly released Intel Core Ultra Series 3 “Panther Lake” chipsets. While the base Galaxy Book 6 lets you choose between Core Ultra 7 and Ultra 5 processors, the Pro variant also extends the option to pick the Ultra X7. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra takes it up a notch and can be stocked with an Ultra 9 or Ultra X9 chip.
Intel’s Panther Lake marks a significant upgrade over the previous generation of Lunar Lake chips, bringing 50% better CPU performance, thanks to its most advanced, 18A, process yet.
Although the Galaxy Book 6’s standard and Pro variants come only with the integrated Intel Arc graphics, you get the option to choose between a variant with NVIDIA RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 as dedicated graphics on the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra — though if you don’t want one, you can still opt for a model with just integrated Intel Arc graphics. The Ultra also offers up to 64GB of memory, a seemingly strong rebuttal to the looming memory crisis. In comparison, the others only support 16GB or 32GB options. The Ultra also has up to 2TB of storage on offer, while the regular variants only get 512GB or 1TB.
In terms of displays, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Book 6 Ultra get Samsung’s second-generation Dynamic AMOLED with a WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) resolution, with touch support and an anti-reflective coating. The display also supports a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz and up to 1000 nits. Meanwhile, the standard variant gets a 350 nits IPS display at 1200p, with an option for touch or non-touch, of which only the touch model gets an anti-glare screen.
You’ll get a fair amount of battery life as well, with the Ultra and the Pro offering up to 30 hours of video playback. The video playback hours drop to 21 hours for the base model, but that’s still plenty of battery life for most.
Along with these features, the Galaxy Book 6 inherits Samsung’s suite of AI features on top of Windows 11. These include features such as AI Select, Live Translation, Note Assist, etc.
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 specifications
|Specification
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
|Specification
Processor
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
Intel Core Ultra X9/X7/X7 (Panther Lake)
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
Intel Core Ultra X7/7/5 (Panther Lake)
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
Intel Core Ultra 7/5 (Panther Lake)
|Specification
Graphics
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
Nvidia RTX 5070/5060
Intel Arc integrated graphics
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
Intel Arc integrated graphics
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
Intel Arc integrated graphics
|Specification
NPU
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
Intel NPU (Max 50 TOPS)
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
Intel NPU (Max 50 TOPS)
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
Intel NPU (Max 49 TOPS)
|Specification
Memory
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
16/32/64GB LPDDR5X
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
16/32GB LPDDR5X
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
16/32GB LPDDR5X
|Specification
Storage
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
512GB/1TB/2TB PCIe SSD
Expansion slot
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
256/512GB/1TB PCIe SSD
Expansion slot (16" only)
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
256/512GB/1TB PCIe SSD
Expansion slot (m.2 on 14")
|Specification
Display
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800)
1,000/500 nits (HDR/SDR)
120Hz (30~120)
Touch screen, Anti-reflection
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
16/14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800)
1,000/500 nits (HDR/SDR)
120Hz (30~120)
Touch screen, Anti-reflection
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
16/14-inch IPS WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
350nits, 120Hz (30~120Hz: Touch)
60Hz (Non-Touch), Anti-glare (Non-Touch)
|Specification
Camera
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
2MP FHD
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
2MP FHD
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
2MP FHD
|Specification
Speakers
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
Six speakers Dolby Atmos
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
Quad (16) / Stereo (14) Dolby Atmos
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
Stereo Dolby Atmos
|Specification
Ports
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
2 x Thunderbolt 4
USB-A
HDMI 2.1
SDXC
Headphone jack
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
2 x Thunderbolt 4
USB-A
HDMI 2.1
Headphone jack
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB-A
HDMI (verson not specified)
Ethernet
Headphone jack
Security lock
|Specification
Dimensions
Weight
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
356.9 x 248.0 x 15.4mm
1.89kg (RTX) / 1.79kg (Intel Arc)
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
16": 356.9 × 248.0 × 11.9 mm, 1.59kg
14": 314.2 × 220.6 × 11.6 mm, 1.23kg
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
16": 357.0 × 248.0 × 16.8 mm, 1.85kg (Touch)
357.0 × 248.0 × 14.9 mm, 1.75kg (Non-Touch)
14": 313.4 × 221.1 × 14.9 mm, 1.48kg
|Specification
Battery
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
80.2Wh up to 30hrs 140W/100W
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
78.07/67.18Wh up to 30hrs 65W
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
61.2Wh up to 21/18hrs 45W
|Specification
Network
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.4
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.4
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.4
|Specification
Touchpad
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
Haptic
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
Haptic
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
Clickpad
|Specification
Colors
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
Gray
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
Gray/Silver
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
Gray/Silver
|Specification
Security
|Galaxy Book6 Ultra
Fingerprint
Secured by Knox
|Galaxy Book6 Pro (16/14)
Fingerprint
Secured by Knox
|Galaxy Book6 (16/14)
Fingerprint
Secured by Knox
Price and availability
At the time of writing, Samsung hasn’t revealed the prices for the Galaxy Book 6 series. It has, however, revealed that the various models will be available starting later in the month in select markets. For the US, availability is expected to start in the Spring.
We’ll ensure updating you based on any additional information that Samsung shares over the coming days or weeks.
