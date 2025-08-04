Galaxy S26 Ultra may handle night shots better than its predecessor

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 Ultra may have the same sensor for its main camera as last year.

However, a rumor suggests that the sensor will have a wider f/1.4 aperture.

The wider aperture could improve low-light imaging.

We’re still far out from the release of the Galaxy S26 series; Samsung hasn’t even launched the Galaxy S25 FE yet. But a new rumor has us thinking about the company’s next flagship, specifically its Ultra model. This rumor suggests that Samsung could tweak the Ultra’s main camera.

Well-known Galaxy leaker Ice Universe is claiming that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will keep the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor it has had since the S23 Ultra. So if you were hoping for an upgrade, it looks like you may be out of luck. However, the tipster adds that Samsung could improve the sensor by adjusting the aperture.

If you’re not well-versed in camera jargon, aperture refers to the opening that allows light into the sensor. The more light that can be let in, the less noise and more detail an image will have in low-light environments.

Ice Universe claims the S26 Ultra’s main camera uses an f/1.4 aperture. In comparison, the main camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra has an f/1.7 aperture. The lower f-number means the S26 Ultra’s main camera would have a wider aperture than the S25 Ultra, allowing more light in. How much more light will the sensor be able to take in? The rumor suggests there would be a 47% increase compared to the S25 Ultra.

While we may not get a new sensor, it sounds like the main camera will, at least, perform better in the dark. It’s also rumored that the Galaxy S26 Ultra can reach 75 to 80% capacity after 30 minutes of 60W charging.

