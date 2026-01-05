Zombie or phoenix? The Galaxy S26 Edge seemingly rises again after being proclaimed dead

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 Edge was assumed to be dropped from Samsung’s upcoming lineup, but that may have changed.

Samsung has reportedly received certification for the Galaxy S26 Edge in India, hinting at a launch.

Samsung could have decided to launch the Galaxy S26 Edge despite lukewarm interest in the S25 Edge to avoid losses on already developed inventory.

The drama around constantly shifting information about the Galaxy S26 Edge is the sort of trope we expect from revenge thrillers. Over the past few months, we have witnessed the Galaxy S26 Edge declared cancelled, brought back to life, and reported to be shelved again. However, a recent leak suggests Samsung may not have given up on the Edge entirely, even after reversing plans to rejig its lineup.

Contrary to the expectations from the recent leaks, the Galaxy S26 Edge still appears to be in the pipeline. This is indicated by the Galaxy S26 Edge’s recent accreditation by the Indian certification body, BIS.

X / Mohammed Khatri

A screenshot of the certification for a Samsung device with model name SM-S947B/DS was shared by tipster Mohammed Khatri on X; B indicates the Indian region, and DS indicates dual SIM. The assumption that this model number corresponds to the Edge is based on the fact that the Galaxy S25 Edge is internally identified as SM-S937, followed by region-specific identifiers.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Plus is associated with the model name SM-S936, and another device with the model name SM-S946 has already been certified by BIS, according to the leaker. That could mean that Samsung may launch both the Galaxy S26 Plus and the Galaxy S26 Edge, at least in specific markets, such as India.

X / Mohammed Khatri Galaxy S26 Edge supposed BIS listing

Alternatively, Samsung may just be securing the BIS certification to prepare in case its leadership changes its mind about launching the slim phone.

Notable leaker Ice Universe adds their perspective on the situation, stating that Samsung is likely to have already prepared a large chunk of the inventory, and that cancelling it at this point would amount to significant losses. We might witness some details about the S26 Edge in late February, when Samsung is rumored to unpack the Galaxy S26 series — although the S26 Edge may earn a separate launch as its predecessor did in July last year.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge failed to entice many takers, the Galaxy S26 Edge may change that with a design inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro.

