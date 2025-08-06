The 5 Google Pixel 10 features I'm most excited about

Google

We’re still a few weeks away from Google’s official launch day for the Pixel 10 series, but as is tradition in the technology world, the phones have no secrets anymore. Even Google has already shown us the Pixel 10 series a few times, and many other rumors and tidbits have slipped through other cracks.

At face value, though, this seems like a minor upgrade across the board. The phones look pretty much the same as last year, and there are no significant camera changes, so I’ve been feeling a bit underwhelmed by what’s coming on August 20. But then I stopped and thought about all the crucial upgrades that should be part of this series, and honestly, I think we’re all underestimating this Pixel 10 launch. to jog your memory, here are the five most significant changes we expect to see and why, in my opinion, they matter a lot.

3nm TSMC-made Tensor G5 processor

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We’ve been hearing about Google’s plans to launch its first fully-custom Tensor chip with the Pixel 10. Recent rumors, though, have been much more specific. We know the Pixel 10 series’ Tensor G5 should be designed from the ground up by Google and manufactured by TSMC on their 3nm process. That’s a massive departure from previous Tensor chips, which were inspired by Exynos and manufactured by Samsung on its 4nm Foundry process.

Why there’s so much to look forward to with the Tensor G5 Google has suffered the consequences of its Exynos bet since the shift to Tensor with the Pixel 6. Tensor processors are slower than their competitors, overheat (anecdotally), have countless modem and connectivity problems, and see massive power drains. There’s a reason why Samsung uses Qualcomm processors on its own flagship phones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and why Qualcomm switched from Samsung Foundry to TSMC after its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 issues and never looked back: Samsung Foundry’s 4nm process is bad news, yet all Tensor processors so far have been built on it.

I’m so excited to see what this switch to TSMC’s 3nm process will bring to Tensor G5. I want to see a faster phone that doesn’t overheat when I dare use it outside in the summer and that sips on the battery without leaving me dry by 8 PM. If the new Tensor G5 can achieve all of this, it’ll be the biggest Pixel 10 win in my books, and that alone would be worth the upgrade.

No lazy, case-required Qi2 here

The Qi2 and MagSafe rumor saga on the Pixel 10 started with our own Pixelsnap leak. We knew the phones would be Qi2-compatible, but we weren’t sure if Google was copying Samsung’s and OnePlus’ lazy approach by saying “Qi2-compatible” and then telling you you had to buy a magnetic case to use the most convenient aspect of this tech. A more recent leak shows a magnetic charger slapped directly onto the Pixel 10 — no case in the middle — so it looks like the Pixel 10 will indeed have the metallic array to connect directly to MagSafe accessories and chargers. It might even have the faster 25W Qi2.2 charging, too.

Why built-in Qi2 has more impact than Qi2 with a case I’ve already explained why built-in proper Qi2 is more significant than magnet-in-the-case Qi2, but the summary of that 1000-word article is this: It won’t make a difference for us, geeks, but it will still affect us positively even if we use a case with our phone. The thing is, everyone else will take Qi2 on the Pixel more seriously if it’s built-in than if it requires a case, because it won’t be an extra feature that a few people know, it’ll be integral to the phone.

I’m sure there will be a larger choice of magnetic cases for you and me, and larger adoption from MagSafe accessory makers who will better highlight that their products work with the iPhone and the Pixel 10. Most Pixel 10 buyers will know their phone has this option; it’ll no longer be a hidden perk or “hack” only we know. On top of that, the small percentage of users who like to go case-less, like my crazy colleague Mitja, will be able to use all the accessories they want. We might even get some Pixel-only or Pixel-inspired accessories, instead of the generic Qi2 or Apple-specific ones. I, for one, am looking forward to some good 3-in-1 Pixel charging stations with Qi2.

A 5x telephoto on the regular Pixel 10

For the first time in the Pixel’s recent history, the basic phone in the lineup will carry a telephoto lens. This info has been known for months since our Pixel 10 camera specs leak revealed it’ll include an 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor — the same sensor the Pixel 9 Pro Fold uses for its zoom camera. Since then, we’ve seen more renders and details that confirm this, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about this, even if I may never use the Pixel 10 as my own phone.

Why a telephoto lens on the regular Pixel matters “Everyone wants zoom, even if they don’t know it yet.” I wrote this many months ago, and I still stand by it. All my friends and family to whom I’ve recommended regular Pixel phones on a budget have come back to tell me they’re disappointed they can’t take pictures of their kids at school plays or their favorite concert, even though they see people with iPhones and Samsung phones doing that. When your friends, colleagues, and neighbors have bought flagships and democratised the zoom camera, your new, semi-expensive phone will feel like a failure if it doesn’t do that too.

I can’t overstate the importance of Google bringing this zoom camera to the base Pixel 10. Even if it’s not at the same level as the Pro series, it’ll still put decent zoom in everyone’s pocket. I’ve used this same telephoto sensor on my Pixel 9 Pro Fold; it’s obviously better than no zoom and good enough for everyday use. I love that for my parents, friends, and everyone who can’t afford to pay a fortune to get the high-end Pixel Pro. This also puts the onus on Samsung and Apple to bring the zoom camera to their cheaper models.

Bigger batteries and faster charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel 10 series is expected to see battery and charging improvements across the board. This, on top of the expected power efficiency gains from Tensor G5, means we should finally see decent battery life and more acceptable charging times for Pixel phones this year. I’m sure I won’t be able to get a 100% charge in 15 minutes or two-to-three-day battery life like on other phones, but any improvement is honestly long overdue and more than welcome.

The regular Pixel 10 should get a 4,970mAh battery with 29W wired charging (Pixel 9: 4700mAh, 21W); the Pixel 10 Pro is getting a 4,870mAh battery with 29W charging (Pixel 9 Pro: 4,700 mAh, 27W); and the Pixel 10 Pro XL ups this to 5,200mAh and 39W charging (Pixel 9 Pro XL: 5,060mAh, 37W). As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it’s going up to a 5,015mAh battery with potentially faster charging (Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 4,650mAh, ~21W).

Gemini Space, or Google Now re-incarnated

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

T+here’s no indication that the rumored Gemini Space will be a Pixel 10 feature or whether it might be exclusive to the phone. If previous years are any indication, though, there’s a high chance we’ll see it launch with the new Pixels first, then come to older Pixels after a few months in a Pixel Drop. But what’s so exciting about Gemini Space?

Well, it seems to be an improved At A Glance with Android 16’s live updates (like sports scores), finance updates, and a new Daily Hub. My biggest At A Glance issue now is that I can’t see what’s coming before Google shows it to me. And while I still don’t know what the mysterious “Daily Hub” in Gemini Space is, my hope is for it to be a list of all the contextual things that At A Glance plans to surface for me throughout the day, but all accessible in one page from early on in the morning — i.e., Google Now 2.0.

I hope Google can recreate the magic it killed when it discontinued Google Now. That’s where I found everything from upcoming calendar events and flights to shipment tracking for my latest purchases. Google Now was extremely useful until Google killed it, and then its short-lived Assistant Snapshot recreation failed because no one knew it even existed, let alone how to access it. With Gemini Space’s “Daily Hub” we could have most of that again. Add the fact that there will be more timely live updates from apps and that everything will also pop up on my home screen, lock screen, and Always-on display when I need it, and this could really be the smart assistant I’ve wanted all along. Basically, Samsung Now Brief but better.

When you factor in the brighter displays with better dimming and all the other minor improvements, this could be one of the most significant Pixel upgrades in years. I can’t wait.

