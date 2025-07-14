First look at Gemini Space: Google's Now Bar-like upgrade to Pixel's At a Glance (APK teardown)

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Space is an upcoming upgrade to the Pixel’s At a Glance experience.

It’s seemingly inspired by Samsung’s Now bar and Now Brief, which show contextual cards on the lock screen and other places.

In its current state, Gemini Space displays sports and birthday cards, but finance and Daily Hub features are expected in the future.

We’ve previously spotted Google working on a feature called Gemini Space for Pixel devices. Based on the handful of clues we could spot, we speculated that it could be Google’s version of Samsung’s Now Bar and Now Brief features. Now, we’ve managed to activate Gemini Space, giving you the first look at what is indeed a Now Bar-inspired upgrade to Pixel’s At a Glance experience.

Thanks to the latest Android Canary build, we could activate Gemini Space on a Pixel 9, showing us a sports card and a birthday wish for an upcoming birthday.

Gemini Space cards will also show up on the lock screen. You can see the cards in action when using a large clock and a small clock style in these screenshots:

The cards also appear on the Always On Display, as you can see in these photos:

Gemini Space should be able to show Sports, Finance, and the newly spotted Daily Hub cards, but we haven’t gotten Finance and Daily Hub to work just yet. The feature is still a work in progress, and we expect its functionality to grow and mature as it gets closer to public release. Google hasn’t yet announced the feature, so we don’t know when it’s coming either. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

