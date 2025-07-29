Pixel 10 leak hints it’s getting the magnetic Qi2 charging you’ve been waiting for

TL;DR A leak has provided new renders and details about the Pixel 10 series and some of its accessories.

One of the renders shows a caseless Pixel 10 with a Qi2 charger attached.

This would suggest that the Pixel 10 series will have magnets built in.

With all of the Pixel 10 leaks that have surfaced in the last couple of weeks, you would think that there wouldn’t be anything left to spoil. But it turns out that belief was wrong. Another leak has popped up, and it appears to support the existence of a feature Pixel fans have been hoping for.

Trusted leaker Evan Blass took to X (formerly Twitter) today to release new renders and details on the Pixel 10 series and its accessories. The first part of this leak provides another look at the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Those renders are joined by their corresponding specs.

In addition to the phones, this leak also delivers renders of the Pixel Watch 4, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, and a case for the Pixel 10 Pro. These renders show off the new Moonstone and Iris colorways, as well as Obsidian for the Pixel Watch 4.

However, the juiciest part of this leak has to do with the Pixel 10’s charger. Last month, Android Authority revealed that Google was working on an ecosystem of Qi2 accessories dubbed “Pixelsnap.” This led to speculation that the new Pixel phones may have magnets built in. Some doubt later fell upon that hope after a report hinted that Google may only put magnets in its cases.

Among the collection of images Blass shared today is this render of a caseless Pixel 10 with a Qi2 charger connected to the back. This strongly suggests that the Pixel 10 may indeed have built-in magnets after all. And if the Pixel 10 has this feature, there’s a good chance the feature has been applied across the entire series.

Of course, we’ll find out everything about the Pixel 10 series when it launches. The tech giant has scheduled its Made by Google event for August 20, so we’re only weeks away from the reveal. Shipments are said to start on August 28.

