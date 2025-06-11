Google Pixel 10 might debut Qi 2 support and magnetic “Pixelsnap” accessories

Android Headlines Pixel 10 leaked renders

TL;DR Google is working on an ecosystem of magnetic Qi 2.2 accessories for the Pixel 10 series under the “Pixelsnap” name

Planned accessories include a magnetic charger, a charger with stand, and a “Ring Stand”

The feature, combined with the Hub Mode, which might be coming to phones, could make the Pixel 10 a small smart display while charging, similar to iPhones with Standby Mode

One of the most requested features for smartphones right now is Qi 2 support with magnets. Even though Apple donated its MagSafe technology to the Wireless Power Consortium in early 2023, virtually no Android phones currently support it. It looks like Google’s about to finally change that with the Google Pixel 10 series.

Android Authority has viewed credible marketing materials intended for retailers that show that Google is working on a few magnetic Qi 2 accessories meant for the upcoming Pixel 10.

It seems like Google’s planning to call its magnetic ecosystem “Pixelsnap”. We learnt that there are at least three accessories apparently in the works: Pixelsnap Charger

Pixelsnap Charger with Stand

Pixelsnap Ring Stand Unfortunately, we don’t have any more details at this time, but the names already tell us something. The “Pixelsnap Charger” is likely just a standard charger, similar to the basic MagSafe charger Apple offers. As for the two others, my guess is that the “Pixelsnap Ring Stand” is simply an accessory to set your phone upright, and the “Pixelsnap Charger with Stand” is a combination of the two.

The new stand is exciting, considering that Google is currently working to bring Hub Mode to phones. Combined with a Pixelsnap charger (or any Qi2-compatible charger, for that matter), Pixels would basically become little smart displays while charging, similar to iPhones with Apple’s Standby Mode.

I also decided to dig deeper and found evidence for the new charger in a trade database:

Surprisingly, the entries directly mention that it’s a Google wireless charger with Qi 2.2 and MPP (Magnetic Power Profile) — they are typically as vague as possible. I also learned that the charger is codenamed “STN4”, and that it will come in two colors — “Rock Candy” and “Mist”. These likely aren’t the final names — Google likes its codenames so much it even uses them for colors! “Rock Candy” usually translates to a black color, and “Mist” was the codename of the “Porcelain” Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so that gives us a hint that it will likely be off-white.

Additionally, I was able to confirm that the Pixelsnap project is associated with the Pixel 10 within Google. I also got confirmation that the upcoming phones will support Qi 2.2, with a “ConvenientPower CPS4041” controller chip. In theory, that could mean support for up to 60W charging (as the chip supports it); however, it’s up to Google to limit power as it wants.

If this turns out to be true, Pixelsnap will be one of Pixel 10’s headline features. I’m happy to see that — the Pixel Stand was a great concept, and I’m glad Google’s finally making a spiritual successor. It might also just make Pixel 10 a more universally beloved phone. Whatever the case, the Pixel 10 series is launching sometime in August.