PSA: You'll need this new app to make Quick Share compatible with AirDrop

TL;DR Quick Share is finally compatible with AirDrop, allowing file transfers between Android and Apple devices.

The feature is rolling out first to the Pixel 10 series and requires the new “Quick Share extension” app.

It works natively without Apple software, though you must set AirDrop to “Everyone for 10 minutes” on iOS.

It’s finally happened: Quick Share is now compatible with AirDrop! That means you can finally send and receive files between Android devices and iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks without installing any additional software. I’m sure many of you are itching to try this out, but how do you know it’s available? Well, for starters, you’ll need a device in the Pixel 10 lineup, as they’re first in line to receive this new feature — other Android devices will get it sometime later. Apart from that, you’ll also need to install a new app to make Quick Share work with AirDrop.

Specifically, you’ll need to have the new Quick Share extension app installed and updated on your Pixel 10 to make this work. This is a new application that, as its name implies, extends the functionality of Quick Share to make it compatible with AirDrop. It isn’t preinstalled on any device right now, so you’ll need to wait for Google to push it out through a Play System Update.

The company tells Android Authority that the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL should be receiving this update now, while other Pixel 10 devices may take a few extra hours to receive it. You can go to Settings > System > Software updates and check if an update is pending, but your mileage may vary.

Pending Google Play System Update to add Quick Share extension app Quick Share extension app on Google Play iPhones appearing in Quick Share

You can verify that you’ve received this new app by going to Settings > Apps > See all apps > {3-dot overflow menu} > Show system and searching for Quick Share extension. The app version at the bottom should be 1.0.815689706 and the application ID should be com.google.android.mosey. (If you don’t see the correct app version in Settings, you’ll need to go to the Play Store and check for an update. This link will take you straight to the app’s Play Store listing.)

Google says you may need to reboot your device once you receive this app. If the feature still isn’t working then, the company recommends leaving your device on the charger and connected to WiFi for an hour or so to ensure everything is updated.

As I mentioned before, Quick Share is now compatible with AirDrop on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It works both ways, meaning you can share files from Apple devices to Android devices that have this extension. You don’t even need to install anything additional on your Apple device, as Google created a seamless interoperability solution that didn’t require any involvement from Apple. However, you’ll need to have the “everyone for 10 minutes” setting enabled on your Apple device in order to receive files from Android.

This article was updated at 2:15 PM ET to mention that you’ll need to go to the Play Store to install an update to the Quick Share extension app after receiving it from the Play System Update.

