Breaking: Android's Quick Share now works with Apple's AirDrop

Android makes it incredibly easy to share files between two devices with its Quick Share feature. However, that’s usually only the case with Android and Windows devices. That’s changing today as Google has rolled out an update to Quick Share that allows it to work seamlessly with Apple’s AirDrop.

In a new blog post , Google announced that it’s introducing a way for two-way file sharing between Android and iOS devices. This new interoperability is coming to the Pixel 10 series first, starting today. Google has not yet shared when this will become available for older Pixel devices.

A few more details were shared in the accompanying security blog. That announcement states:

To ensure a seamless experience for both Android and iOS users, Quick Share currently works with AirDrop’s “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode. This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared. As with “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode on any device when you’re sharing between non-contacts, you can ensure you’re sharing with the right person by confirming their device name on your screen with them in person.

Google adds that the interoperability was added with “strong safeguards that were tested by independent security experts.” While Quick Share currently works with “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode, Google is hoping to eventually make the feature work with other modes. The tech giant states, “we welcome the opportunity to work with Apple to enable “Contacts Only” mode in the future.”