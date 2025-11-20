Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Breaking: Android's Quick Share now works with Apple's AirDrop
42 minutes ago
- Android’s Quick Share now works with Apple’s AirDrop.
- The update is rolling out today, initially for the Pixel 10 series.
- Google says that the interoperability was added with “strong safeguards that were tested by independent security experts.”
Android makes it incredibly easy to share files between two devices with its Quick Share feature. However, that’s usually only the case with Android and Windows devices. That’s changing today as Google has rolled out an update to Quick Share that allows it to work seamlessly with Apple’s AirDrop.
In a new blog post, Google announced that it’s introducing a way for two-way file sharing between Android and iOS devices. This new interoperability is coming to the Pixel 10 series first, starting today. Google has not yet shared when this will become available for older Pixel devices.
A few more details were shared in the accompanying security blog. That announcement states:
To ensure a seamless experience for both Android and iOS users, Quick Share currently works with AirDrop’s “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode. This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared. As with “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode on any device when you’re sharing between non-contacts, you can ensure you’re sharing with the right person by confirming their device name on your screen with them in person.
Google adds that the interoperability was added with “strong safeguards that were tested by independent security experts.” While Quick Share currently works with “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode, Google is hoping to eventually make the feature work with other modes. The tech giant states, “we welcome the opportunity to work with Apple to enable “Contacts Only” mode in the future.”
According to the support page, Quick Share and AirDrop support will work on more than just the iPhone. It will work on iPad and macOS devices as well.
To share files with an iOS or macOS user, you’ll need them to open their AirDrop settings and select Everyone for 10 minutes. You’ll then be able to go to Quick Share on your Android device and select the iPhone, iPad or macOS device from the list of nearby devices. Then all you’ll have to do is wait for your friend to tap Accept on the Airdrop notification.
Android Authority previously reported that Google could working on adding Quick Share functionality for Apple’s devices last year. We found further evidence of this in an APK teardown in September.
