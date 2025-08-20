Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL debut as Google's most ambitious lineup yet

Year after year, Google has given us good reason to consider its latest Pixel lineup among the best Android phones you can buy. And while the company pushes both its hardware and software to new limits with each subsequent generation, this year, the Pixel 10 series has got to represent one of the biggest, boldest steps forward for the phones yet.

Once again, we’ve got four new additions to the Pixel family to check out, with the launch of the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. We’re giving the new foldable some special attention of its own, but right now, let’s break down exactly what you can expect from the three new traditional models forming this year’s Pixel lineup.

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL: Release date, price, and availability

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google Pixel 10 (128GB): $799 / £799

$799 / £799 Google Pixel 10 (256GB): $899 / £899 Google Pixel 10 Pro (128GB): $999 / £999

$999 / £999 Google Pixel 10 Pro (256GB): $1,099 / £,1,099

$1,099 / £,1,099 Google Pixel 10 Pro (512GB): $1,219 / £1,219

$1,219 / £1,219 Google Pixel 10 Pro (1TB): $1,449 / £1,449 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB): $1,199 / £1,199

$1,199 / £1,199 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (512GB): $1,319 / £1,319

$1,319 / £1,319 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (1TB): $1,549 / £1,549​

We’ve been looking forward to meeting the Pixel 10 series for ages now, and back in July, Google finally set the date for this season’s Made By Google event. Today, with August 20 finally rolling around, it’s everyone’s chance to officially check out the new family, with Google showing them all off at its Brooklyn launch extravaganza.

While this year introduces some important changes for the hardware that make up Google’s Pixel phones, pricing is blessedly remaining consistent with last year’s Pixel 9 devices, starting at just under $800 for the 128GB base model — and moving up from there.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Biggest non-folding Pixel phone • Best specs and AI features MSRP: $1,199.00 Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon

Pre-orders for the new handsets open up today, so if you like what you see here, you don’t have to waste any time getting the ball rolling on making a Pixel 10 model your next daily driver. For all three of these non-folding Pixels, regular retail availability kicks off next week, on August 28.

Google is once again making its latest Pixel phones available to global audiences, kicking sales of the Pixel 10 series off in all the usual markets, with the addition of Mexico this time around. But this year, there’s an important new distinction to be aware of regarding the hardware coming to the US versus the rest of the world — more on that in just a moment.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro Top-tier specs with small display • Satellite SOS • Powerful AI tools • Bright display MSRP: $999.00 More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro marks a new trend. As the medium model in the Pixel 10 line, it offers top-tier specifications with the smaller 6.3-inch display. Diverging from previous Pixel series' trend of the medium phone being a large display with low-tier specs. We're excited for the Tensor G5 chipset, high-resolution display, UFS 4.0 storage options, big 16GB of RAM, and the AI-powered triple camera setup with 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $200.00

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Very promising battery specs • 6.3-inch display • Loaded with Google AI features MSRP: $799.00 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $100.00

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL: Specs

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google’s definitely not going back to the drawing board with the Pixel 10 phones, and at a glance, it can be quite tricky to tell the new family apart from the last generation. But even with that approach to design remaining consistent, the manufacturer hasn’t been afraid to deliver some impactful changes to the hardware you’ll find within.

We’ll be covering some of those more important differences in a little more depth, but here’s your bird’s-eye view at how all this hardware compares across the lineup:

Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL Display

Pixel 10 6.3-inch Actua display

1,080 x 2,424



Up to 2,000 nits (HDR) and up to 3,000 nits (peak brightness)

Pixel 10 Pro 6.3-inch Super Actua display (LTPO)

1,280 x 2,856



Up to 2,000 nits (HDR) and up to 3,300 nits (peak brightness)

Pixel 10 Pro XL 6.8-inch Super Actua display (LTPO)

1,344 x 2,992



Up to 2,200 nits (HDR) and up to 3,300 nits (peak brightness)

Processor

Pixel 10 Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Pixel 10 Pro Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

RAM

Pixel 10 12GB

Pixel 10 Pro 16GB

Pixel 10 Pro XL 16GB

Storage

Pixel 10 128 GB / 256 GB

Pixel 10 Pro 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB with Zoned UFS / 1 TB with Zoned UFS

Pixel 10 Pro XL 256 GB / 512 GB with

Zoned UFS / 1 TB with

Zoned UFS

Battery & Charging

Pixel 10 4970mAh



Fast charging – up to 55% in about 30 minutes – using 30W USB-C PPS

charger or higher, sold sold separately



Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2-certified) up to 15W

Pixel 10 Pro 4870mAh



Fast charging – up to 55% in about 30 minutes – using 30W USB-C PPS

charger or higher, sold sold separately



Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2-certified) up to 15W

Pixel 10 Pro XL 5200mAh



Fast charging – up to 70% in about 30 minutes – using 45W USB-C PPS

charger or higher, sold sold separately



Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2.2-certified) up to 25W

Cameras (Rear)

Pixel 10 48 MP wide (Quad PD, camera, ƒ/1.70 aperture,

82° field of view, 1/2" image sensor size)



13 MP ultrawide (Quad PD, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 120° field of view, 1/3.1" image sensor size)



10.8 MP telephoto (Dual PD with optical image

stabilization, ƒ/3.1 aperture, 23° field of view, 5x optical zoom

1/3.2" image sensor size, Super Res Zoom up to 20x)

Pixel 10 Pro 50 MP wide (Octa PD, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.3" image sensor size)



48 MP ultrawide (Quad PD with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size)



48 MP telephoto (Quad PD with optical image

stabilization, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 5x optical zoom,

1/2.55" image sensor size, Pro Res Zoom up to 100x)

Pixel 10 Pro XL 50 MP wide (Octa PD, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.3" image sensor size)



48 MP ultrawide (Quad PD with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size)



48 MP telephoto (Quad PD with optical image

stabilization, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 5x optical zoom, 1/2.55" image sensor size, Pro Res Zoom up to 100x)

Cameras (Front)

Pixel 10 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie

camera with autofocus

ƒ/2.2 aperture

95° ultrawide field of view

Pixel 10 Pro 42 MP Dual PD selfie

camera with autofocus

ƒ/2.2 aperture

103° ultrawide field of

view

Pixel 10 Pro XL 42 MP Dual PD selfie

camera with autofocus

ƒ/2.2 aperture

103° ultrawide field of

view

Dimensions

Pixel 10 152.8mm tall, 72.0mm wide, and 8.6mm thick

Pixel 10 Pro 152.8mm tall, 72.0mm wide, and 8.6mm thick

Pixel 10 Pro XL 162.8mm tall, 76.6mm wide, and 8.5mm thick

Weight

Pixel 10 204 g (7.2 oz)

Pixel 10 Pro 207 g (7.3 oz)

Pixel 10 Pro XL 232 g (8.2 oz)

Durability

Pixel 10 IP68 dust and water resistance



Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Pixel 10 Pro IP68 dust and water resistance



Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Pixel 10 Pro XL IP68 dust and water resistance



Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

OS

Pixel 10 Android 16

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Pixel 10 Pro Android 16

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Pixel 10 Pro XL Android 16

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Authentication

Pixel 10 Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password

Pixel 10 Pro Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password

Pixel 10 Pro XL Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password

Connectivity

Pixel 10 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 6

NFC

Google Cast



Dual Band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Pixel 10 Pro Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 6

UWB

NFC

Google Cast

Thread networking



Dual Band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Pixel 10 Pro XL Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 6

UWB

NFC

Google Cast

Thread networking



Dual Band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

SIMs

Pixel 10 US: Dual eSIM

ROW: Single Nano SIM and eSIM

Pixel 10 Pro US: Dual eSIM

ROW: Single Nano SIM and eSIM

Pixel 10 Pro XL US: Dual eSIM

ROW: Single Nano SIM and eSIM

Safety

Pixel 10 -Satellite SOS

-Emergency SOS

-Crisis Alerts

-Car Crash Detection

-Safety Check

-Emergency Location Service

-Emergency Contacts & Medical Info

-Android Earthquake

-Alerts System

-Theft Protection

Pixel 10 Pro -Satellite SOS

-Emergency SOS

-Crisis Alerts

-Car Crash Detection

-Safety Check

-Emergency Location Service

-Emergency Contacts & Medical Info

-Android Earthquake

-Alerts System

-Theft Protection

Pixel 10 Pro XL -Satellite SOS

-Emergency SOS

-Crisis Alerts

-Car Crash Detection

-Safety Check

-Emergency Location Service

-Emergency Contacts & Medical Info

-Android Earthquake

-Alerts System

-Theft Protection

Colors

Pixel 10 Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian

Pixel 10 Pro Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Pixel 10 Pro XL Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Warranty

Pixel 10 1 year (US, CA, TW, IN, JP, MY, SG, MX)



2 years (GB, IE, DE, FR, IT, ES, NO, DK, SE, NL, BE, AT, CH, PT, PL, CZ, RO, HU, SI, LT, LV, EE, SK, FI, AU, GR, HR, BG, TR, SA, UAE, IL, QA, KW)

Pixel 10 Pro 1 year (US, CA, TW, IN, JP, MY, SG, MX)



2 years (GB, IE, DE, FR, IT, ES, NO, DK, SE, NL, BE, AT, CH, PT, PL, CZ, RO, HU, SI, LT, LV, EE, SK, FI, AU, GR, HR, BG, TR, SA, UAE, IL, QA, KW)

Pixel 10 Pro XL 1 year (US, CA, TW, IN, JP, MY, SG, MX)



2 years (GB, IE, DE, FR, IT, ES, NO, DK, SE, NL, BE, AT, CH, PT, PL, CZ, RO, HU, SI, LT, LV, EE, SK, FI, AU, GR, HR, BG, TR, SA, UAE, IL, QA, KW)



Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL: Features Whether your priority in a new phone is imaging performance, raw speed, or excellent power management, you should be able to find something about these Pixel 10 phones to make them worthy of consideration. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

Camera

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Some phones really go all-in on camera hardware, and it’s no surprise to see these models with beefy sensors and crazy periscopic zoom options on our list of best camera phones. But even without really jaw-dropping hardware, we also see Google’s Pixel phones join those right up at the top, year after year, thanks in no small part to Google’s exceptional image-processing prowess.

Maybe the biggest news this year is the arrival of a telephoto option for the base Pixel 10, getting a 10.8MP camera with a 5x optical zoom. Google tries to sell that for a little more than it is, highlighting “up to 10x optical quality” and capable of even tighter zooms with Super Res processing, but we’d be happy either way.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

With the Pro models, Google doubles down on that sentiment. Here it pairs a 48MP sensor with that 5x optical zoom, and the company claims this offers the highest-quality zoom you’ll get of any smartphone being sold to US shoppers. Similarly, it’s pushing processing to new heights, with these two boasting Pro Res Zoom up to 100x. That’s optimized for the new Tensor G5 processor, and operates using an advanced diffusion model.

In addition to the fancy new zoom capabilities, you can expect some solid improvements to optical stabilization quality and auto-focus speed.

Performance

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

OK, now we’re getting into it. When your smartphone-obsessed friend advised you to hold off buying that Pixel 9 and wait for the Pixel 10 series, this is likely what they looking forward to: the Tensor G5 chip.

Google’s been building Pixel phones around its custom-designed Tensor processors for years now, but with this generation the company moves from Samsung to TSMC as its manufacturing partner — and as a consequence, jumps from the 4nm process it employed across the past two chips down to 3nm for the G5.

Google's got more to prove than ever this year, with all eyes on the Tensor G5 and its performance.

Unsurprisingly, this chip is heavily focused on AI capabilities. It can run on-device models with the help of an upgraded TPU, which Google says is 60% more powerful than before. That new production node doesn’t just help the Tensor G5 run on average 34% faster but also aids in keeping power consumption down. And in case you haven’t picked up on it from those incredible camera tricks we were just touching on, this chip’s got an upgraded image processor on board.

Unlike last year, we’re not getting any big shake-ups when it comes to memory configuration. Google is sticking with the same 12GB for the base Pixel 10 and 16GB on the Pro and Pro XL. We’d love seeing 16GB across the board, but the lack of motion here isn’t exactly surprising.

Your storage choices also remain largely consistent with the new Pixel 10 generation, still starting down at 128GB, but this time Google drops the 128GB option for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, starting at 256GB, instead — honestly, a trend we wouldn’t hate to see trickle down to the rest of the phones.

Screen quality and size

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google’s also sticking with what works when it comes to screen size and resolution, returning with the same 6.3-inch sizes on the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, and a 6.8-inch panel on the Pro XL. On the smallest Pixel 10, that spells a pixel density of around 420ppi, while you’ll enjoy a slightly sharper image closer to 490ppi on the Pro models. All three support Smooth Display output at up to 120Hz, but only the Pro models can also dial that down as low as 1Hz for power saving.

Peak brightness should be about 10% higher this time around, from what Google calls “best in class” Actua displays — and better yet, the company claims we’ll get those brighter screens without feeling the impact on battery life. Just like we had with the Pixel 9 series, Google is tapping Corning for some Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Design, colors, and build quality While last year brought us a major new look, with that new pill-shaped camera island on the back, the Pixel 10 is very much a smartphone cast in the physical mold of its predecessor. And comparing the sizes of these three phones against their Pixel 9 equivalents, the differences are absolutely minuscule: Really, the only distinction you’ll measure is the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro each coming in a tenth of a millimeter thicker than last year.

There is, admittedly, a little heft being added this time around, but it’s on a scale that might be too minor to notice outside of holding one phone in each hand — maxing out at an 11g difference with the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Just like on the front, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the hardware around back, with a sturdy aluminum frame making up the middle of our smartphone sandwich. And as we’d only expect, all three carry an IP68 ingress rating, so they’ll have no trouble surviving a brief dunk.

What's your favorite Pixel 10 series color? 18 votes Indigo 22 % Moonstone 33 % Frost 0 % Jade 17 % Lemongrass 11 % Porcelain 0 % Obsidian 17 %

The question of best Pixel colors is a contentious one, granted, and this year you’ve got your choice of four no matter which Pixel you go with. In addition to the expected assortment of neutral tones, we get a few fun options, like Indigo and Lemongrass on the smallest Pixel 10 and Jade available for the Pro and Pro XL.

Depending on where you get your Pixel 10, you may notice a low-key omission from the phone’s expected design. For Pixel 10 series phones sold in the US, this year, Google is taking the unprecedented step of going eSIM-only: The phones will lack a traditional tray for a physical SIM card. While some users might not blink twice at that, those who rely upon the flexibility of physical SIMs (especially when traveling) could run into trouble — so be advised.

Battery life and charging speed

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Here’s one area in particular where we’re feeling pretty optimistic this year — even if that’s one word that’s just positively fraught to throw around when we’re talking all things battery. Instead of making one big change, Google has implemented several, and with any luck, they’ll all add up to make the Pixel 10 series some real endurance champions.

Google started by lowering power demands from phone components, with parts like the 3nm Tensor G5 chip and the updated Actua displays promising to merely sip away at battery capacity. On its own, that might not deliver in the way users hope, but Google pairs that with higher-capacity batteries across the board.

Now, those gains themselves are a little minor: 270mAh higher on the Pixel 10, 170mAh higher with the 10 Pro, and up 140mAh on the Pro XL. But they are absolutely progressing in the right direction, and we will take all the extra juice phone manufacturers are willing to offer. Maybe most interesting, though, is that this year the little Pixel 10 actually manages to push past the Pro in terms of raw capacity — even though the phones are the same size, we guess not having a few of those Pro upgrades left room within for some extra battery.

That’s consumption and capacity for you, but maybe Google’s biggest win with power on the Pixel 10 series will come from how you recharge them.

Google

With this generation, Google is finally giving users a full-featured wireless charging experience, and that means Qi2 support, complete with built-in magnets for secure attachment — no case required. The company is taking full advantage of this by introducing new Pixelsnap branding for accessories designed to tap into it — including a long-overdue successor to the Pixel Stand. You’ll enjoy 15W wireless speeds on the Pixel 10 and Pro, while the Pro XL supports even speedier Qi2.2 25W charging.

Wired charging also gets a boost across the lineup, going from 27W to 30W for the Pixel 10 and Pro, while climbing from 37W to 45W on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Google says that users should expect over 30 hours of battery life, and between all these upgrades, that sounds like it just might be within the realm of possibility.

Software and updates

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Unlike last year, when the Pixel 9 phones arrived still running Android 14, Google has sorted out its development cycle, and Android 16 has arrived well in time to show up at home on the Pixel 10 phones. And with seven years of updates in the pipeline, you’ll be running new Android releases well into the next decade.

Just like everything Google touches these days, the Pixel 10 series is chock full of Gemini AI-powered features — including a full year of free access to Google AI Pro with the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL. Gemini Live is picking up some cool-sounding new tricks, like highlighting stuff in your camera to show you, and the Phone app is adding an impressive real-time translation tool.

We finally get to meet what would have been Pixel Sense with the introduction of Magic Cue, an AI-powered assistant with awareness of what you’re working on with your phone, and the ability to offer suggested actions you may want to take next. In case that sounds like a step too far, Google’s privacy controls will let you decide just how much of your data you want AI having access to.

You’d have to be living in a cave not to understand how popular journaling is these days. Rather than forcing you to jot your thoughts down in something like Keep, Google’s now offering a dedicated solution in the form of the new Pixel Journal app — complete with PIN protection to keep your private thoughts private.

There’s tons more, too, from Call Message offering a hand dealing with your missed calls to Pixel Studio upgrades, new NotebookLM integration with Pixel Recorder and Screenshots, and Camera Coach helping you get your best shots yet. It’s the new Pixel, after all! This is Google’s biggest chance to show off all year! If you don’t want to miss out on that experience, make sure to get your pre-order in now.

Follow