Craving more control over At a Glance on your Pixel home screen? Try QPR3 Beta 1

TL;DR Google’s been working on a new toggle for its At a Glance widget for Pixels, controlling its home screen visibility.

The option first started working for some testers in last month’s Android Canary release.

Now we’re also seeing access begin to roll out for users running Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.

One of Android’s biggest selling points has always been its flexibility. Maybe there’s a downside to that, though, as we start feeling a bit indignant when there’s something we can’t change in the way we’d like. For lots of Pixel users, the At a Glance widget represents a convenient way to keep on top of what’s happening in their lives — but others wish Google gave us more control over where we see it. The good news: That’s starting to change.

Last month, we shared with you the progress we’d spotted in the November Android Canary release towards implementing a toggle that would allow us to hide all At a Glance content from our home screens — while still keeping it active on the lock screen.

This week, testers finally got access to Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1, previewing the changes that will roll out for everyone with next year’s March Pixel update. And while it may be too soon to say with much certainty, it’s looking like that new option for At a Glance could be arriving with it.

At least, while the option hasn’t shown up for everyone who’s running QPR3 Beta 1 on their Pixels, we can confirm that some have started getting access. Based on how that’s arriving, it looks like this is something Google’s switching on server-side, so whether or not you’re in the group that has it is entirely up to Google for the moment.

Between its arrival in QPR3 Beta 1 and continued availability in Android Canary 2512 (also with what appears to be server-side access), Google is clearly moving forward with giving Pixel users this option — if at somewhat of an extremely conservative pace. Have a little faith, though, and hopefully we’ll see this hitting stable before spring gets here.

