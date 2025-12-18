Here's every new feature for Pixel phones in Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1

The first beta for Android 16’s final quarterly update was just released today. Since Google didn’t share a detailed changelog for Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1, I installed it on one of my own Pixel devices to find out what’s new. Read on if you’re wondering whether it’s worth installing or if you just want to know what’s coming!

Flashlight brightness controls Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 brings a simple yet nifty upgrade to the flashlight tile in Quick Settings: a brightness slider. The flashlight tile is no longer just a basic on/off switch. Instead, you can now expand it by long-pressing the tile. This reveals a new “Flashlight Strength” dialog featuring a vertical slider shaped like a flashlight beam. As you drag the slider from the bottom (off) to the top (full brightness), an arc representing a beam of light expands to visualize the increased intensity.

This feature isn’t a surprise addition to QPR3 Beta 1, as we first spotted it in the 2510 Android Canary release. The only change since we initially spotted it is that Google added a bar at the top of the slider to make the maximum brightness level clearer.

Navigation button order Another welcome quality-of-life change in Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 is the ability to flip your Pixel’s navigation buttons. The update introduces a new “button order” setting that lets you swap the positions of the back and recents buttons in the three-button navigation bar. This will be handy for anyone accustomed to the flipped navigation bar layout, which is notably the default arrangement on Samsung phones.

You can find this new “button order” setting under Settings > System > Navigation mode by tapping the gear icon next to 3-button navigation.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

This article will be updated when we find new features. Check back later for more information, and let us know in the comments if we missed anything!

