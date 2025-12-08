Android Canary's December build has arrived for the biggest Pixel enthusiasts

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Canary 2512 is out today for the testing public.

You’ll need a Pixel 6 or later device in order to install the release.

We’re currently digging through the update looking for what Google’s changed.

For Android enthusiasts who love nothing more than running the very latest, tricked-out software on their phones, this week is off to a banner start. Samsung has finally opened the floodgates on its One UI 8.5 public beta, inviting users around the world to give this upcoming release an early try. Don’t have a Galaxy phone, though? Worry not, Pixel fans, because Google’s latest Android Canary is also upon us.

Since getting this program going over the summer for Pixel testers who can’t even be bothered to wait for beta-track releases, Google’s been consistently delivering new builds every month — and is not about to disappoint now. Arriving four weeks after we saw the November Canary release land, today Google shares that Android Canary 2512 is now available for testers.

Like the other Android Canary monthly releases so far, you’ve got two ways to access this one. The easiest is if you’re already involved in running Android Canary on your Pixel phone — you’ll just get a notification to install this month’s new one OTA. But if you’ve yet to join the club, you can dive right in by flashing your Pixel with Canary 2512 — just make sure you’ve got all your data saved off-device first, and be ready to embrace the rough-around-the-edges life that comes with running software that’s still very much in the testing phase.

Google’s Android Canary releases are available for Pixel 6 and newer devices, including foldables and the Pixel Tablet. We’re currently combing through today’s release and will be letting you know about all the noteworthy changes we identify as we find them.

