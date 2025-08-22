Some Pixel owners are getting a more powerful At A Glance widget

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Pixel phone owners are seeing sports and finance cards in their At A Glance widget.

The sports card shows soccer scores, but our previous leak also revealed support for cricket scores.

The finance card seems to show stock information.

Google’s At A Glance widget is a useful feature on Pixel phones. It displays the weather, calendar events, boarding passes, and more directly on your home screen. Now, it looks like the widget is picking up a couple of new info types.

Some Pixel owners are starting to see sports and finance cards in At A Glance. Check out these images via Discord user Shail, Telegram user Ricardo, and Twitter user Kwekutuffour200, respectively.

This release also comes over a month after we first spotted an overhaul to At A Glance, dubbed Gemini Space. We were able to activate sports and birthday cards, but also spotted hints related to finance and Daily Hub cards.

There’s no word on the full list of supported sports, but the screenshots above show soccer scores. We also spotted cricket scores in our initial leak. Meanwhile, the finance card shows info related to specific stocks.

In any event, it’s clear Google is taking a page out of the Samsung Now Brief playbook for the At A Glance widget. So we hope to see even more info card types in the near future.

