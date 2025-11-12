Google may finally let you boot At a Glance from your Pixel home screen

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google appears to be working on a new option that would let Pixel users remove the At a Glance widget from their home screen.

We discovered the option in the latest Android Canary build.

The option doesn’t seem to do anything just yet, but it’s a strong indicator that Google is working toward giving users more flexibility with At a Glance placement.

Google could finally give Pixel users long-awaited control over the At a Glance widget. In the latest Android Canary build with Android System Intelligence version B.17.playstore.pixel10.825046611, we spotted a new “Show on home screen” toggle in the At a Glance settings, suggesting that you might soon be able to turn off the widget on your home screen while keeping it active on the lock screen.

The option doesn’t seem to do anything just yet, but it’s a strong indicator that Google is working toward giving users more flexibility with At a Glance placement. Currently, disabling At a Glance doesn’t completely remove it from the home screen. The date and day still show up even after you toggle the feature off, and this is something many Pixel users have expressed frustration about before.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

At a Glance is one of the most recognizable features of the Pixel experience. It lives at the top of your home and lock screens, showing useful information like the weather, upcoming calendar events, travel updates, package deliveries, and more. Over the years, Google has packed it with more features, but not everyone wants the thing to permanently stick to their home screens.

Users have been asking Google for years to make At a Glance fully removable, but the only reliable workaround so far has been to install a third-party launcher. However, that’s not the ideal solution and is a big step just to remove one widget.

Interestingly, Google seems to have considered giving users this flexibility before. Back in 2023, Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman spotted a similar toggle in development, but the feature never made it to release. It appears Google may be revisiting the idea now, and perhaps has plans to finally make it happen.

If this new toggle works as expected in a future update (we’ll keep an eye out), Pixel owners may finally be able to customize their home screens more freely without At a Glance and without having to ditch Google’s Pixel Launcher altogether.

Would you turn off At a Glance on your Pixel’s home screen if given the option?

