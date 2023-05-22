Samsung Galaxy S23 price and offers: All the info you need before you buy

Despite the hype in the lead-up to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S series, they didn’t disappoint. The phones are truly impressive, and there are ways that you can get your hands on them without paying the full retail price. We have all the information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 price and offers here, so you can make an informed decision before you commit.

A quick overview of the Galaxy S23 price is that it’s the same as the previous two years, but with a slight perk. The Galaxy S23 with 128GB of storage remains at $799 this year. But while the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra also start at the 2022 prices of $999 and $1,199, respectively, both offer double the storage capacity on the base models compared to last year. We’ve outlined more about what this means below.

Pre-orders for the phones opened on February 1, 2023, and general sales in most regions began on February 17, 2023. That means you can now buy the phone off the shelf or the web and take advantage of all the great deals Samsung and other retailers are offering!

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S23?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S23 (8GB/128GB): $799

Samsung Galaxy S23 (8GB/256GB): $849

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced identically to last year’s Galaxy S22, and you even get the same storage and RAM configurations. As a quick refresher, that’s $799 for the 128GB storage model in the US and $849 if you want the extra storage space of the 256GB model.

The various storage models of the Galaxy S23 launched at £849 and £899 in the UK, CAD$1,099 and CAD$1,179 in Canada, and AUD$1,349 and AUD$1,449 in Australia. It’s now also available in India, starting at Rs 79,999. You’ll find deals and details for each country below.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus?

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: (8GB/256GB): $999

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: (8GB/512GB): $1,049

The price of the Galaxy S23 Plus is also unchanged from that of the Galaxy S22 Plus, but there’s a notable difference: the base model of the S23 Plus starts at 256GB. That means you’ll be paying the same $999 starting price as last year but with double the starting storage.

$999 has been the price of the Plus model for three of the past four years, with the significant uplift to $1,199 in 2020 being the lesson from which Samsung learned. Keeping it to three figures is clearly a winning formula. The 512GB version raises the prices just a bit further to $1,049.

The 256GB and 512GB variants of the Galaxy S23 Plus are priced at £1,049 and £1,149 in the UK, CAD$1,399 and CAD$1,559 in Canada, and AUD$1,649 and AUD$1,849 in Australia. You can get it in India for Rs 94,999 and Rs 104,999 as of last week.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: (8GB/256GB): $1,199

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: (12GB/512GB): $1,299

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: (12GB/1TB): $1,399

Again, nothing new here in pricing other than you start at 256GB of storage for $1,199. There isn’t a 128GB variant of the S23 Ultra, so the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants will be priced at $1,199, $1,299, and $1,399, respectively.

Taking each storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in turn, pricing is £1,249/£1,399/£1,599 in the UK, CAD$1,649/$1,889/$2,209 in Canada, and AUD$1,949/$2,249/$2,649 in Australia. Indian users are looking at paying Rs 124,999, 134,999, or 154,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price vs. the competition

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

As arguably the main Samsung Galaxy S23 alternative, Apple kept the iPhone 14 price consistent with the previous generation at $799, which matches the starting price of the Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S23 Plus costs $100 more for the base variant than the $899 iPhone 14 Pro. Of course, they’re not equal devices, and you get more RAM on the Samsung phones in any scenario. $100 is also the difference between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,099. The iPhone 14 Plus is $899, placing it in between the S23 and S23 Plus.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro was arguably overpriced, the recently released OnePlus 11 returns to the value territory that brought OnePlus into competition with the other tech giants. Whatever you think of the specs, the OnePlus 11 is a reasonable competitor to the Galaxy S23, at least when the price is taken into consideration. The powerful flagship starts at just $699 this year, making it more affordable than all three of the Galaxy S23 handsets.

Google retains its edge over the competition when it comes to pricing.

Google retains its edge over the competition when it comes to pricing its flagships. The Pixel 7 still starts at $599 — $200 more affordable than Samsung’s base Galaxy S23, though both offer the same options for storage and RAM. Upgrading your Pixel 7 from 128GB of storage to 256GB ups the asking price to $699. This is a narrower gap of $150 from the equivalent storage option in the Galaxy S23.

Google kept the starting price of the Pixel 7 Pro the same as its predecessor, which is $899 for 128GB of storage. This makes it an attractive option compared to the starting prices of the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

So overall, the Galaxy S23 phones are expensive, which is to be expected given the popularity of the Galaxy S series and all the specs the handsets offer. It’s not cheap by any means, but you get what you pay for. Compared to its competitors, we wouldn’t say it was overpriced.

Where can you buy the S23 series?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung.com is the most obvious place to go to buy a Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, or Galaxy S23 Ultra. Apart from the excellent deals, one of the main advantages of ordering directly from Samsung is that you’ll gain access to exclusive colorways that other retailers don’t offer. These include Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and red. Those exclusive colors join the four you can get anywhere else: Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, and green.

Samsung also has a nice trade-in program that can earn you significant discounts. This is especially useful if you’re upgrading from a Samsung device, as the company usually offers more for those than other trade-in systems and also accepts devices in not-so-good condition. You can earn up to $700 in instant trade-in credit, which is offset against the price you pay for the new device. That could get you the Galaxy S23 Ultra at better than half-price.

When you trade in a device with Samsung, it sends you the new device first. You then have a set period (about two weeks) to pop your old phone in the same box and send it back.

Of course, you can choose to skip Samsung.com and get your new phone from a major carrier or a third-party retailer. We’ll run you through the options.

Get the Galaxy S23 via a major US carrier

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The three major wireless carriers in the US are selling the Galaxy S23 series, each offering trade-in deals and other promotions. Likewise, many of the smaller carriers and MVNOs have the Samsung Galaxy S23 on offer. In general, there aren’t many carriers that aren’t dangling stocking these in-demand devices.

For Verizon, you can grab all three phones in all four colors. Unfortunately, Verizon will not sell the Ultra version in its 1TB variant, so 512GB is the max storage level.

Switching to Verizon or upgrading your current Verizon phone earns you a bunch of perks. Regardless of which phone you go with or if you’re switching or upgrading, you’ll get up to $800 off with a trade-in. Additionally, folks who switch to Verizon get a $200 Verizon eCard. Verizon Galaxy 23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

As for AT&T, it offers trade-in discounts for both new and existing customers, although the company says you can max out at $800 for this, depending on your trade. This might mean your current phone is worth more at AT&T than other carriers, so be sure to shop around. You’ll also save 50% on accessories when you pick up one of the S23 family. AT&T Galaxy 23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

T-Mobile offers up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in or $400 off just by signing up for a new line of service. T-Mobile Galaxy 23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you switch to Xfinity Mobile — meaning you purchase a new phone on a 24-month installment plan, port in an existing number, and activate a new line within 30 days — you’ll get $500 off any of the Galaxy S23 models. Existing Xfinity Mobile customers can also get $500 off a new phone by agreeing to a 24-month installment plan and upgrading an existing subscription line. Both new and existing customers can also earn up to an additional $800 off with a qualifying trade-in. In other words, if you port into Xfinity and trade in a phone worth $300, you’d get the Galaxy S23 for free. If your trade-in is worth the full $800, you could get a maxed-out Galaxy S23 Ultra for free. Xfinity Galaxy 23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

Get an unlocked Galaxy S23 through a major retailer

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you don’t want to grab your new Galaxy S23 from a carrier, many retailers will gladly sell you an unlocked model.

Amazon is increasingly offering significant price drops on the models. At the time of writing, there’s $100 off the S23, $150 off the S23 Plus, and $200 off the S23 Ultra. Amazon Galaxy 23 order links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

Best Buy has the same rebates as Amazon right now, and it will give you up to an additional $425 off a Galaxy S23 device with a qualified trade-in. You also get a three-month trial of the 100GB Google One package and a four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited. Best Buy Galaxy 23 order links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

Keep in mind that these offers are either similar or weaker to the ones you’ll get directly from Samsung. You may be incentivized to shop at Amazon or Best Buy because of loyalty credit cards, points, gift cards, etc. But if you’re looking for the best deal on an unlocked device, we highly recommend going with Samsung.com, as you’ll get the same or better value and access to four additional colors.

Where to order internationally

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re keen to get your order in but you’re outside of the US, then you might be interested in the deals across the globe. We’ve run through a few of the regions.

UK Folks in the UK can order the Galaxy S23 series from Samsung with some nice bonuses. You get a trade-in credit of up to £440 on the S23 and S23 Plus or up to £600 on the S23 Ultra, plus some other freebies such as six months of Disney Plus for free. Samsung UK Galaxy S23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

Amazon UK offers the same six months of Disney Plus and £300 in Adidas vouchers for free as Samsung. You can save on some bundle deals, such as £117 off when you buy the Galaxy S23 with a case and the Galaxy Buds 2. Amazon UK Galaxy S23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

Canada Canadians can enjoy similar deals on the new Samsung flagships. The manufacturer itself is offering a trade-in credit of CAD$835 on any of the models. Samsung Canada Galaxy S23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

As in the US, Amazon Canada is getting more generous with discounts on the handsets. For instance, there’s currently CAD$180 off The Galaxy S23. Amazon Canada Galaxy S23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

Australia Buyers down under can score themselves trade-in values of AUD$250 on the Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus, as well as an AUD$150 instant eVoucher to spend on other Samsung goodies. Ordering the Galaxy S23 Ultra ups the trade-in value to AUD$300 and the eVoucher to AUD$250. Samsung Australia Galaxy S23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

Amazon Australia has ended its initial Amazon Credit offer, but some of the devices are starting to see modest discounts. Amazon Austrilia Galaxy S23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

India In terms of ordering from Samsung in India, you get a free storage upgrade on the Galaxy S23, while the S23 Plus comes with a free Galaxy Watch 4. The S23 Ultra comes with the LTE Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 thrown in. You can also save up to Rs 59,880 via exchange. Samsung India Galaxy S23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

Amazon India has various trade-in offers and a few extra perks with all the models. Amazon India Galaxy S23 links: Galaxy 23 | Galaxy S23 Plus | Galaxy S23 Ultra

​​

Should you order the S23 series or wait?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The decision of whether or not to order a Samsung Galaxy S23 device depends on a few factors. If you already have a Samsung, Apple, or Google phone, and it’s relatively recent and in good condition, trading that phone in and applying the discount towards a Galaxy S23 device would be a great idea. When you combine this with the promotions various retailers and carriers offer, you could save a ton of cash.

The equation changes if you don’t have a trade-in or your trade-in has a low value. Getting the handset while it’s the talk of the town is great, but you could also wait a few months and get the phones at significant discounts. Generally, Samsung offers great discounts on phones around major holidays, which could knock hundreds of dollars off the devices. The trade-off here is that you don’t get the phone now, and there’s no surefire way to know when the best deals will drop. Unless, of course, you want to wait until Black Friday, which is when the phones will be the cheapest. But that’s not until November!

Samsung die-hards shouldn't hesitate.

There are also competitor phones to consider. In the US, the two major competitors — Apple and Google — won’t have new phones of this caliber until September and October, respectively. That’s a long wait. OnePlus just launched the OnePlus 11, which might be worth a look, but it falls short in a few key areas when compared to the Galaxy S23 series (namely the camera.) There are also phones from last year that are still terrific, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which was the best phone of 2022.

Samsung die-hards shouldn’t hesitate, however. With trade-ins and promotions, you can easily get a Galaxy S23 for half the price, if not more. You’ll be happy you did! People less attached to Samsung or even those switching over from iPhone should probably do some shopping around or even think about a 2022 device.

​​​​

Samsung Galaxy S23 price Q&A

Why is the Galaxy S23 Ultra so expensive? It’s pricey for sure, but the largest and most capable Galaxy S23 also features the highest-end smartphone tech available. Factors such as chip shortages, supply chain issues, and inflation all add to the build costs of the S23 Ultra. And of course, Samsung is in this industry for profit. At the end of the day, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth as much as consumers will pay for it.

Did the Galaxy S22 series sell well? It sure did. While it’s hard to get figures on exact models and variants, it was reported that sales of the S22 series exceeded those of the S21 range. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also outsold any previous model of the Galaxy Note, which it effectively replaced. While it fell short of the Apple devices, the S22 Ultra was also the best-selling Android phone in North America during Q2 of 2022. Not bad for a $1,200 handset.

Does the Galaxy S23 phones come with a charger? No, Samsung doesn’t include a charger in the box with any Galaxy S23 series smartphone. You’ll have to buy one separately or use a third-party USB PD PPS adapter. Samsung separately sells its own 25W and 45W fast-wired chargers for $19.99 and $49.99 respectively. There are more affordable alternatives from other manufacturers as well as wireless options. Our best chargers for the Galaxy S23 guide should help

Does the Galaxy S23 Ultra come with an S Pen? Yes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with the S Pen in the box, so you won’t have to buy it separately.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have expandable memory? Unfortunately, none of the Galaxy S23 phones offer microSD card support. It’s a shame, but the extra memory of the base model S23 Plus and S23 Ultra is of some comfort in this regard.

How many software updates will the Galaxy S23 get? The smartphones will get at least four years of software updates and five years of security updates.

Comments