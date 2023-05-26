Xfinity Mobile vs Verizon: Should you make the switch?

There are a ton of MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) out there that offer phone service for discount rates while piggybacking off Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile’s network. One of these is the Comcast-owned Xfinity Mobile, which is powered by Verizon’s network. It’s not without its hoops to jump through, but how does the internet provider hold up when compared directly to Big Red? We’ll compare the two at every turn to see who will emerge victorious in the battle of Xfinity Mobile vs Verizon.

You already know that both carriers rely on Verizon’s infrastructure, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’ll break down the prices, perks, and your selection of phones to help you choose your next carrier. Ready to see how Xfinity holds up? Here we go.

Xfinity Mobile vs Verizon — Pricing

Xfinity

Comparing prices is not as easy as putting each plan head to head. We already know that Verizon is expensive, so it would stand to reason that Xfinity Mobile can win this category. However, Xfinity Mobile has one large catch — you must be an internet subscriber to sign up. Check out the table below for more prices before digging a bit deeper.

Plan Cost Xfinity Mobile By The Gig

$15 per month for 1GB

$30 per month for 3GB

$60 per month for 10GB

Xfinity Mobile Unlimited

$45 per line

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Welcome

$65 for one line

$55 for two lines

$40 for three lines

$30 for four lines

$27 for five lines

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Plus

$80 for one line

$70 for two lines

$55 for three lines

$45 for four lines

$42 for five lines



Xfinity Mobile We’re not going to add in the price of Xfinity’s internet service with each plan, but you’ll need to choose one of these on top of your service: 400Mbps — $39.99 per month, suitable for up to 8 devices

800Mbps — $69.99 per month, ideal for up to 11 devices

1,000Mbps — $79.99 per month, good for unlimited devices

1,200Mbps — $89.99 per month, good for unlimited devices Although your internet bill can rack up quickly, Xfinity Mobile’s plans should help you keep your service cost low. You can either pay for a shared data pool or go with unlimited service for each line. If you roll with the By The Gig plan, you won’t pay any monthly access costs, just the cost of your shared data. The Unlimited Plan is reasonably straightforward, and it offers a mix of 4G LTE and 5G service. Xfinity Mobile allows you to mix and match so one user can be unlimited while others share with By The Gig coverage.

Xfinity Mobile has also added per-line discounts in recent months. While the first line will still set you back $45, every line after that costs just $30 per month.

Verizon At Verizon, your high costs are upfront. You know what you’ll pay without adding an extra plan to the mix. You’ll also find that the service becomes more affordable the more lines you add. If you have a large family, Verizon actually might prove to be cheaper than going with Xfinity Mobile’s service.

Xfinity Mobile vs Verizon — Coverage

Verizon

Although Xfinity Mobile and Verizon rely on the same 4G LTE networks for service, they’re not entirely identical. The main draw of Xfinity Mobile is the massive network of high-speed hotspots. Instead of relying on a mobile network, your phone will do its best to bounce between hotspots and keep you on Wi-Fi that doesn’t count against your cap. It’s easy to check your local mix of hotspots right here — I found that there are more than 1,000 connections in my county alone.

You won’t be able to check a national map for Xfinity Mobile’s 4G LTE coverage. Nevertheless, it should be pretty solid, considering the Verizon infrastructure. Select hotspots around sports stadiums and other highly populated areas are also 5G-enabled.

As for Verizon’s coverage, you already know that it’s fast. It’s also pretty much everywhere, thanks to a 4G LTE network that covers over 70% of the United States. While it’s not perfect coverage, the areas where you’ll struggle for signal tend to be less populated anyway.

Verizon’s 5G availability isn’t limited to hotspots in the way that Xfinity’s is, but it’s not always much better. You’ll find that the mmWave setup is quite limited, but the new Nationwide network is far more accessible. You can check out Verizon’s interactive coverage map right here.

Xfinity Mobile vs Verizon — Perks and promotions

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Pricing and coverage might be the two main factors in choosing a mobile carrier, but they don’t tell the whole story. You also want to consider perks and promotions. As a major carrier, Verizon often has phones on sale for reduced rates or even free, though you’ll usually have to agree to a contract period to take advantage and will be stuck paying for the phone if you want to leave early.

Verizon gets to flex its big carrier muscles once again when it comes to promotions. You can save a few hundred dollars on most of its devices and even more when you switch from another carrier. Flagship Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 are as much as $800 off right now, even with a cracked display, or you can save some money with the Moto Edge Plus for free.

Verizon used to have a lot of included perks, but its switch to its myPlan strategy in May of 2023 changed all that. Verizon no longer includes perks for free but let’s you access them for just $10 each. The rates are cheaper than you’d pay if you signed up for these features directly. Here’s a full list of perks on Verizon (each $10 a month): Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus)

2TB Cloud Storage

100GB Mobile hotspot

Walmart+ Membership

Apple One

Apple Music Family

Smartwatch Data

3 TravelPass Days Unfortunately, Xfinity Mobile doesn’t come close to Verizon’s perk prowess. It’s partly due to the nature of MVNOs — low cost typically means no perks. You won’t find video or music streaming bonuses, though the mix-and-match setup is one of the carrier’s best features. Xfinity Mobile’s prospects improve slightly in terms of promotions thanks to discounts on various devices. There are fresh new discounts on Motorola’s G series, and the iPhone SE (2022) is free. Xfinity also offers a ton of mid-range devices for less than $10 per month.

Xfinity Mobile vs Verizon — Phone selections

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Verizon is among the largest United States carriers, so it follows that Big Red has an impressive menu of high-end devices. If you can name it, there’s a good chance Verizon supports it. All of Samsung, Apple, and Google’s best devices are there, and you can even bring your own if you want to.

If you want the fastest 5G access, you’ll have to look for Verizon’s UW tag, as the mmWave network requires some extra special hardware. However, Verizon’s Nationwide 5G launch means that you can bring even more devices to the network.

Over on Xfinity Mobile, you might be surprised at the variety of phones you can choose from. It keeps up with the big dogs, offering the iPhone 14 family, Galaxy S23 lineup, and even the Pixel 7 pair. As a more budget-friendly alternative, Xfinity Mobile also supports various Motorola phones — each costing less than $10 per month. Once again, you can bring your device, and you’ll get a $50 gift card for your effort.

Which carrier is right for you? Finally, the answer you’ve been looking for — who should you choose in the battle of Xfinity Mobile vs Verizon? Well, the answer depends on you. If you’re already an Xfinity Internet customer, it becomes much easier to consider the internet provider for mobile service. However, if you rely on another internet provider, then you’ll have to switch to Xfinity, which will run you at least another $40 per month. You’ll have to spend more than that to reach top-end speeds, so suddenly, the low-cost options aren’t very cheap.

If you have the budget and already like your internet provider, it makes sense to go with Verizon. You’ll get more perks and a better list of phones to choose from. Verizon emphasizes its unlimited plans, and you won’t be de-prioritized for taking full advantage of your data.

You may read through all of this and decide that neither carrier is right for you, and that’s good too. For more carrier options, check out our guides for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Google Fi Wireless.

