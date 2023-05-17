The best Samsung Galaxy S23 chargers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is here to add some excitement to the Android flagship space. Samsung puts its best foot forward with the S series, and with the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get all the practicality and performance you need from a modern-day smartphone. But there is one thing missing from the package: a charger. Samsung doesn’t include a charging adapter in its phone boxes, so you must pick the right charger and buy it separately. Here are our recommendations for the best chargers you can buy for the Galaxy S23 series!

​

What you need to know about Galaxy S23 charging Samsung says the Galaxy S23 supports “Super fast charging,” while the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra support “Super fast charging 2.0.” This means the vanilla S23 supports only up to 25W fast charging, while the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra can go up to 45W fast charging. Samsung’s charging tech is based on the USB Power Delivery specification, so you can rely on third-party chargers that support the standard.

But there’s some twist in the tale that you should be aware of. While the numbers would indicate that 45W is significantly better than 25W charging, there has been some discrepancy with how Samsung’s 45W charging actually performs beyond the spec sheet. On the Galaxy S22 series, 45W charging was just marginally better than 25W charging, saving only a few minutes and not completely justifying the need to purchase a 45W charger if you already have a 25W brick.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 reviews, we found that, while things are a little better in terms of charging this time around, the difference isn’t huge. Our tests show that the Galaxy S23 Ultra can sustain 45W charging for about 10 minutes, while the S22 Ultra can only handle about two. It took us just under an hour to charge the Galaxy S23 Ultra, compared to just over an hour with the previous generation. It’s a slight difference, but an improvement anyways.

That said, our tests also showed that picking the right charger for your device is more important now than with the 2022 devices. In our tests with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a 45W charger was able to charge the device from zero to 100% in 57 minutes, while a 25W charger did the same in 73 minutes. Results were very similar in our Galaxy S23 Plus tests. This means you’ll actually notice a significant difference this time around.

As for the base Galaxy S23, in our review we found out that it took about 80 minutes to charge it, using a compatible 25W charger completely.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

For wireless charging, the Galaxy S23 series supports “Fast wireless charging 2.0,” which can reach 15W charging but only with Samsung’s proprietary chargers with an active cooling fan. The phones do support the Qi specification for up to 10W charging — that is the maximum you will get with third-party wireless chargers.

The Galaxy S23 series also supports “Wireless PowerShare,” which is another way to say that the S23 series supports reverse wireless charging up to 4.5W — you can use this feature to charge other wireless devices like earbuds through your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Maximum charging speed - wired

Samsung Galaxy S23 25W

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 45W

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 45W

Maximum charging speed - wireless

Samsung Galaxy S23 Official Samsung charger: 15W



Qi-compatible charger: 10W

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Official Samsung charger: 15W



Qi-compatible charger: 10W

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Official Samsung charger: 15W



Qi-compatible charger: 10W



No, the Galaxy S23 series does not come with a charger in the box As mentioned before, Samsung stopped bundling chargers in its phone, starting with the Galaxy S21 series to “minimize the impact the products have on the environment.” Many users may already have a charger from their previous devices that may work just fine. But plenty of others will need to purchase a charger.

If you belong to the second camp, you need to decide how much power you need: 25W or 45W, or something even beyond. As a thumb rule, more power is better for versatility and future-proofing. But to deliver more power, you need better tech and hence have to pay a higher price.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Galaxy S23 buyers can choose to stick with a 25W charger. For Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra owners, we recommend a 45W charger. Aside from faster charging, it will give you versatility across your other devices. For instance, lower-power requirement laptops like the Dell XPS 13 also charge via 45W USB Power Delivery, so you can purchase one charger that can charge your phone as well as your laptop. Even the newer Macbook Air will do fine with a 45W charger, although its fastest charging capability is 67W. So, assess your needs before making a purchase.

The best 45W chargers for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra

Samsung 45W SuperFast Charging 2.0 Travel Adapter

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung recommends its 45W SuperFast Charging 2.0 travel adapter as the ideal choice for use with the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S23 will remain restricted to the upper limit of 25W, the S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra will theoretically enjoy faster 45W charging. Thanks to its 45W USB PD PPS support, you can use the same charging brick to charge tablets and even lower-powered laptops like the Dell XPS 13. The box also includes a compatible USB-C to USB-C cable, which is always good to have.

Tecknet 45W USB PD Dual Port charger

If you don’t want to spend much on a charger and want something no-nonsense that gets the job done, then this Tecknet 45W charger is worth a look. While the brand may not be very recognizable, it has received plenty of good reviews on Amazon for this GaN charger. It comes with dual USB-C ports that pump out a total of 45W. You can use just the top port for a full 45W fast charge for your Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra or use both ports simultaneously for a split 25W+20W charging on two devices.

Note that no USB cable is included, so you will have to use your own. Samsung provides you with one in the Galaxy S23 series box, so this charger comes out on top as an excellent recommendation.

Anker 713

If you want to stick to reputable brands, Anker has a few chargers for you. The one you should be looking at for the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra is the 45W Anker 713 Nano 2 charger. This is one of the smallest GaN chargers available with 45W USB PD support, so it works well for people who dislike bulky chargers.

The pricing is a bit high, but Anker provides an 18-month warranty, so you can have more peace of mind with your purchase. No USB cable is included, so use the one in the S23 box.

Spigen ArcStation Pro 45W charger

The Spigen ArcStation Pro 45W charger slots into the middle of the other options we’ve presented so far. With this, you get a balanced mix of size, practicality, price, and brand goodwill. The ArcStation Pro 45W is not the smallest charger on this list, but it is still compact enough to carry around in your bag.

Unlike the others on this list, the Spigen ArcStation Pro 45W is available in black and white color options. It also comes with a color-matched USB-C to USB-C cable.

The best 25W chargers for the Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung 25W SuperFast Charging Travel Adapter

Samsung’s 25W charger (model number: TA-800) used to be the default in a lot of phones when the company used to keep the charger bundled in. And that’s for good reason because it is an excellent option for phones that cap out at 25W with support for USB Power Delivery.

Since this is an official Samsung product with a one-year warranty, pricing is expectedly on the higher side. Samsung attempts to sweeten the deal by including a compatible USB-C to USB-C cable. You can also opt for third-party alternatives mentioned in this list without any real disadvantage.

Iniu 30W USB PD charger

This is a good choice if you have a Galaxy S23 and want a multiport charger with USB-A and USB-C ports. The top USB-C port can output 30W, which is perfect for your Galaxy S23. The bottom USB-A port can output 18W, which is great for charging accessories like your earbuds, your smartwatch, or even your iPhone. Note that the charger maxes out at 30W, splitting it between both ports if you use them simultaneously.

If you aren’t too keen on a USB-A port, then you should purchase the Tecknet 45W USB PD Dual Port charger that we mention above, as it comes out at about the same price and has better charging capabilities.

Anker 511

The smallest charger in this recommendation list is the Anker 511 Nano 3 travel adapter. This is thanks to its use of GaN tech. Don’t be fooled by its size, though, as this charger still supports up to 30W USB Power Delivery through its singular USB-C port. This is an excellent choice if you need something small and powerful for your Galaxy S23.

This Anker charger is reasonably affordable if your needs are met with 30W of power. You can get it in five different colors. A compatible cable is not included in the package, but you can also buy a color-matched cable from Anker.

Spigen ArcStation Pro 27W

The Spigen ArcStation Pro 27W usually retails for $25, but it can often be found at a discount for $20. It’s a great product at either price. It is also a very small charger; you can easily carry it in your laptop bag or travel pouch.

The Spigen ArcStation Pro 27W supports 27W USB PD and 25W USB PD PPS, meaning it is an excellent match for the Galaxy S23. You’d need your own USB-C to USB-C cable, as this does not include one in the box.

The best wireless chargers for the Galaxy S23 series Since all three devices in the Galaxy S23 series support the same wireless charging specification, you can pick any of the options below, irrespective of your phone model. However, you will only get the best results (15W) with Samsung’s proprietary wireless chargers. Wireless chargers on the Qi specification will max out at 10W charging on the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung SmartThings Station

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung’s new wireless charger is bound to be a hit among smart home enthusiasts. It looks familiar because the design is based on the Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad. It has active cooling and can handle 15W wireless charging. That is, if you have a compatible device and use a 25W adapter.

Charging aside, though, the SmartThings Station can do a few more things. For starters, it doubles as a Matter-capable hub for SmartThings. You can connect your smart home appliances and accessories to it, and control them. Additionally, the included button can be programmed to perform different actions for short-, long-, and double-presses.

It’s a pretty neat accessory if you’re into smart home tech. If you aren’t, though, you can always get the more affordable Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad and be happy with just fast wireless charging.

VersionTECH Wireless Charger with Cooling Fan

Any wireless charger will get devices pretty toasty. If you don’t want to pay that much for Samsung’s official wireless chargers, but still want to keep your Galaxy S23 cooler, then you might still want to get a third-party charger with an integrated fan. The VersionTECH Wireless Charger with Cooling Fan can keep your Galaxy S23 phone cooler while charging it at 10W.

Iniu 15W wireless charger

Here’s another option if you want a cheaper solution and are okay with maxing out at 10W. The Iniu 15W wireless charger is more affordable and will work perfectly.

The stand design props up your smartphone on your desk, which can be a desirable trait. However, a con of the design is that large camera modules can increase the gap between the stand and your smartphone, decreasing charging efficiency. Still, it is a good third-party solution. The wireless charger has a USB-C port, and the box includes a USB-A to USB-C cable.

Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Here’s something a little special. Those who want to wirelessly charge their devices on the go will like the Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger. It’s actually pretty slow, as it can charge your Samsung phone at only 7.5W. That said, it also doubles as a portable battery with a 10,000mAh battery. This makes it a more versatile choice and one of the best Galaxy S23 chargers. You can take it with you and charge wherever you go as long as the battery holds some juice.

That said, you can get pretty good charging speeds if you’re willing to plug your phone in. The USB port can provide up to 25W of charging. This is actually enough to top the speeds of the base Galaxy S23.

FAQs

How fast is wired charging for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series? Using a wired charger, the Samsung galaxy S23 can charge at 25W. The Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra can charge at up to 45W.

Can I use a 45W charger with the Samsung Galaxy S23? You can use any USB-C charger to juice up your Samsung Galaxy S23. It will only charge at up to 25W speeds, though.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S23 devices have wireless charging? Yes. All three can charge at up to 15W with a Samsung official wireless charger. Other Qi chargers can provide up to 10W.