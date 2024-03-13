What's your favorite smartphone brand in 2024 so far?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We’re a few months into 2024, but we’ve admittedly already seen a large chunk of flagship smartphone releases coming our way for this year. We’ve seen the likes of Samsung go big on AI with the Galaxy S24 series, followed by OnePlus staging a great comeback with the OnePlus 12 series. Xiaomi also went big with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and ASUS is marching strong with the ROG Phone 8. Others have also been doing a great job, so it’s worth asking the question: What is your favorite smartphone brand in 2024 so far, in light of their recent releases?

Which is your favorite smartphone brand? 319 votes Samsung 27 % Google 33 % OnePlus 10 % OPPO 1 % Nothing 6 % Apple 8 % Xiaomi 5 % ASUS 1 % HMD Global/Nokia 0 % vivo 1 % Realme 0 % Sony 2 % Honor 1 % Motorola 3 % Huawei 2 % Others 1 %

Samsung

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Samsung has dominated the last few months with the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung has settled into a lull of incremental updates to the lineup, but this year, we got the biggest incremental leap forward with the addition of AI features. The Galaxy S24 series flagships consequently offer a more refined experience that jumps above the spec sheet.

Google

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google is riding the high from its Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 announcement from late 2023. The company has been at work releasing Pixel Feature Drops these past months that add more functionality to its lineup. We’ve also gotten our first Android 15 build, and that’s plenty of reason to be excited about.

OnePlus

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority The OnePlus 12R (left) looks very similar to the more expensive OnePlus 12 (right).

OnePlus has had a dream run in recent months, with back-to-back great products in the form of the OnePlus Open, the OnePlus 12 series, the OnePlus Buds 3, and the OnePlus Watch 2. The company has given enough for its fans to rejoice, and while some may continue to hunt for the “old” OnePlus, this new OnePlus is not that bad if it can maintain this form.

Apple

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Apple has been in the limelight for both good and bad reasons. The good thing is the launch of the new iPhone 15 series, which has been well received past the initial hiccups, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. The company recently refreshed its popular MacBook Air lineup with the M3 processor. The bad is the renewed regulatory scrutiny that the company is under and all the resultant changes it has had to make, thanks to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act. Still, the past few months have been foundationally crucial for the brand.

Xiaomi

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Xiaomi also has had a good run in the past few months, with well-received flagships in the form of the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. This time, the company is aiming for a global release of the Ultra flagship, which is good news for its fans.

HONOR

Paul Jones / Android Authority

HONOR has been ambitiously pursuing the global markets with the release of the HONOR Magic 6 Pro and the HONOR Magic V2. The phones have great hardware and can potentially be market disruptors.

Nothing

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Nothing has been in the spotlight more recently for the launch of its budget Nothing Phone 2a smartphone, bringing the transparency-inspired aesthetics to a more affordable price segment.

ASUS

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

ASUS is back with the new ROG Phone 8 series, and we appreciate that the company is not only keeping the overkill gaming phone around but also doubling down on it. Other phone companies have also done a great job, so let us know who your favorite smartphone manufacturer is in 2024 so far! What do you like about your favorite smartphone brand? What stood out to you as the prime highlight, and what would you consider a point they could improve upon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

