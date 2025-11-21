Google's new Pixel Studio-powered screenshot editor is starting to roll out

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s updated Pixel screenshot editor, first tested as part of Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1, is now rolling out across stable channels.

Android Authority spotted the new interface on multiple Google Pixel phones running the latest November 2025 update.

The updated screenshot editor uses Pixel Studio, adding AI-powered editing and erasing while expanding markup and font options.

Google previewed an advanced screenshot editor with a touch of AI in the first Android 16 QPR2 beta build in August, which uses Pixel Studio smarts for marking up, erasing, and resizing screenshots. Android 16 QPR2 is expected to release for stable channels sometime in December, but ahead of that release, we’re seeing Pixel’s new screenshot editor roll out for phones running the stable November 2025 update. When the new interface reaches your device, the screenshot editor will open in the Pixel Studio app, adding a wider suite of markup and editing tools.

Android Authority spotted the new AI-powered screenshot editor on multiple Pixel phones running the stable November 2025 update. On our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, the new editor appeared on Android 16 build number BP3A.251105.015. The new editor also relies on an updated version of the Pixel Studio app. Users running version 2.0.001.793728176.12 or newer of the Pixel Studio app will see the revamped screenshot editor, while those still on an earlier release will see the old editor.

The updated screenshot editor features tons of Material 3 Expressive flair and new Pixel Studio tools. To use it, take a screenshot and tap the edit button, which opens the Pixel Studio-powered interface. Available editing tools include image cropping, highlighting, and AI object selection for generative removal and fill. After selecting a portion of the screenshot, users can describe the changes they want in natural language, and Pixel Studio’s AI will try to make them.

However, it’s worth noting that the Pixel screenshot editor’s AI object selection and editing feature is in preview, and may not work as expected.

The updated editor also adds a new Material 3 Expressive color picker for the markup pen tool, plus a wider selection of fonts for text. The fresh color picker applies to the highlighter tool, too. The editor can also leverage Pixel Studio for adding and creating stickers from scratch.

The latest Pixel screenshot editor toolbar features five options: crop, markup, text, AI edit, sticker, and AI erase. The general AI editor ships with a magic wand icon, and can handle generative edits and removal. There’s also a dedicated AI erase option with an eraser icon. Both of the screenshot editor’s AI-editing tools offer a quick select and manual select option.

We’re seeing the updated screenshot interface roll out for Google Pixel phones running the latest November Pixel Drop update, released last week. Does your device have the new editor? Let us know in the comments.

