Pixel Studio for Pixel 10 just got better: Improved details, custom font packs, and more

TL;DR Google has announced improvements to the Pixel Studio app on the Pixel 10 phones.

The image generator app now uses Google’s Imagen 4 model.

The app also offers improved editing tools and new studio capabilities.

Google debuted its Pixel Studio app last year, giving Pixel 9 series owners a solid image generator tool. Now, the company has used its Pixel 10 series launch to announce a few Pixel Studio improvements.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google confirmed that Pixel Studio on the Pixel 10 phones is now powered by the Imagen 4 image generation model instead of Imagen 3. The company didn’t note any specific improvements to Pixel Studio as a result, but previously detailed a few general Imagen 4 upgrades.

Do you use image generators on your phone? 16 votes Yes, all the time 25 % Yes, on the odd occasion 25 % No, I don't 50 %

For one, the new model boasts improved detail for fine textures like water droplets, fur, and fabrics. The model also offers support for a variety of aspect ratios at up to 2K resolution. It’s also supposed to be better at spelling and typography. The company was also working on a “fast” variant that was said to be 10x faster than Imagen 3. We’re guessing that the improved detail and better handling of text will apply to Pixel Studio, but we’re not sure about other upgrades, such as speed improvements.

In any event, the upgraded Pixel Studio also has improved editing tools, including custom Pixel font packs. Finally, Google says you can expect “new Studio capabilities” that allow you to add elements like prompted stickers and pictures to your project.

This announcement comes a while after Samsung debuted its rival Drawing Assist feature on the Galaxy S25 series. Colleague Ryan Haines felt that Drawing Assist was more flexible than Pixel Studio. So we’re interested to see how the upgraded Pixel Studio compares to Samsung’s effort.

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Very promising battery specs • 6.3-inch display • Loaded with Google AI features MSRP: $799.00 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro Top-tier specs with small display • Satellite SOS • Powerful AI tools • Bright display MSRP: $999.00 More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro marks a new trend. As the medium model in the Pixel 10 line, it offers top-tier specifications with the smaller 6.3-inch display. Diverging from previous Pixel series' trend of the medium phone being a large display with low-tier specs. We're excited for the Tensor G5 chipset, high-resolution display, UFS 4.0 storage options, big 16GB of RAM, and the AI-powered triple camera setup with 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Biggest non-folding Pixel phone • Best specs and AI features MSRP: $1,199.00 Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Top-tier specs • IP68 rating • 6.4-inch outer and 8-inch inner displays MSRP: $1,799.00 Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $350.00 See price at Amazon

Follow