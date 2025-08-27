Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Pixel Studio for Pixel 10 just got better: Improved details, custom font packs, and more
1 hour ago
- Google has announced improvements to the Pixel Studio app on the Pixel 10 phones.
- The image generator app now uses Google’s Imagen 4 model.
- The app also offers improved editing tools and new studio capabilities.
Google debuted its Pixel Studio app last year, giving Pixel 9 series owners a solid image generator tool. Now, the company has used its Pixel 10 series launch to announce a few Pixel Studio improvements.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
Google confirmed that Pixel Studio on the Pixel 10 phones is now powered by the Imagen 4 image generation model instead of Imagen 3. The company didn’t note any specific improvements to Pixel Studio as a result, but previously detailed a few general Imagen 4 upgrades.
Do you use image generators on your phone?
For one, the new model boasts improved detail for fine textures like water droplets, fur, and fabrics. The model also offers support for a variety of aspect ratios at up to 2K resolution. It’s also supposed to be better at spelling and typography. The company was also working on a “fast” variant that was said to be 10x faster than Imagen 3. We’re guessing that the improved detail and better handling of text will apply to Pixel Studio, but we’re not sure about other upgrades, such as speed improvements.
In any event, the upgraded Pixel Studio also has improved editing tools, including custom Pixel font packs. Finally, Google says you can expect “new Studio capabilities” that allow you to add elements like prompted stickers and pictures to your project.
This announcement comes a while after Samsung debuted its rival Drawing Assist feature on the Galaxy S25 series. Colleague Ryan Haines felt that Drawing Assist was more flexible than Pixel Studio. So we’re interested to see how the upgraded Pixel Studio compares to Samsung’s effort.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.