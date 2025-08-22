Google is supercharging screenshot editing on your Pixel with Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1

The feature was first spotted by Telegram user Omar Tosca, who also shared a demo video of how it works with us (see above). Once you capture a screenshot, tapping the edit button launches Pixel Studio instead of the usual editor. From there, you can crop the image, highlight specific areas, or even select a portion of the screenshot for AI-assisted edits. Once an area in the screenshot is selected, you can simply describe the change you want, and the AI applies it. In Tosca’s video, for example, asking the AI to change colors worked instantly. However, the AI erased all the text from the chat screenshot and turned it into a random block of colors. The option currently appears with a “preview” label, which might explain why it worked the way it did.