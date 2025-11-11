Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 has a fix for what ails your phone's lock screen

Just hours ago, Google hit its smartphone users with the big November Pixel Drop , packed to the brim with new features and the expansion of features to older phones. And while that’s definitely the day’s big Android news, Google is up to its old habit of doing a million things at once, and in addition to finally delivering the Android 16 QPR1 source code , chose today to bring testers its latest QPR beta.

That would be Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 , which we spotted Google announcing over on Reddit. This follows the arrival of QPR2 Beta 3.2 just two weeks back. As most of you know to expect by now, point releases like these tend to focus on smaller stability and bug-fix improvements; that’s exactly what we got last time around, and today Google’s back with more of the same.

So far the company has only shared one fix in specific, but it’s just the kind of annoying one that sounds very much worth putting together a new release around:

Device froze and wouldn’t respond from the lock screen (Issue #457527675)

If you were running QPR2 Beta 3.2 and ran into any problems like that, hopefully this build sorts you out. Lock screen issues have been a recurring theme of these Beta 3 updates, so let’s pray that Google’s nearly done sorting them all out.