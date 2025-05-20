First look: Pixel's 'Magic Portrait' frames your photos on the lock screen

Joe Maring / Android Authority

There are plenty of ways to find new wallpapers for your Android device, from simply browsing the web to following Android Authority. However, if you have a Pixel phone and can’t find one that catches your eye, you also have several options to create your own. You can transform existing photos into short 3D animations with the Pixel’s Cinematic Wallpaper feature, design an emoji collage using the Emoji Workshop app, or generate unique wallpapers through the AI Wallpaper app. Soon, another option will join this lineup: the new Magic Portrait feature, which takes your existing lock screen wallpaper and places it in a beautiful frame to make it stand out even more.

Magic Portrait is rolling out with the new Android 16 beta which Google released today. After installing the new update on a Pixel 9 Pro, we found the new Magic Portrait option by opening the Pixel wallpaper app, tapping the lock screen preview, and then selecting the ‘effects’ button.

Once we selected Magic Portrait, the system analyzed the lock screen wallpaper and automatically cut out a portion to place within a frame. While the default frame is an oval, several other shapes are available, including a rounded square and a clover. An opaque background surrounds the frame, helping to highlight it. Users can choose from a few background color options, though a color wheel for precise color selection isn’t available.

Alternatively, instead of framing a cutout, you can apply a weather effect to the wallpaper, similar to Samsung’s Live Effect wallpapers found in One UI 6.1.1 and later. Some of the available weather effects include fog, rain, snow, and sun, and they can add a dynamic touch to various wallpapers.

Overall, Google’s new Magic Portrait feature is a welcome addition to the Pixel’s wallpaper customization toolkit. It allows you to isolate the most important part of any wallpaper—such as a person or pet—and showcase it in an attractive frame. Furthermore, the option to apply dynamic weather effects can bring otherwise static shots to life. Given how frequently people see their lock screen, Google is providing a thoughtful way for users to add a more personal touch. This aligns with Google’s broader goals for its Material 3 Expressive design language, aiming to make the Android experience feel more expressive and individual.

Although the Magic Portrait feature is available in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, it’s a Pixel-exclusive offering rather than a standard Android feature, meaning other devices won’t receive it. However, this doesn’t prevent other device makers from implementing their own versions of this feature, and indeed, some already offer similar customization options.

