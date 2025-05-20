Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The first Android 16 QPR1 beta is here for your Pixel with a taste of Material 3 Expressive
2 hours ago
- Google has just revealed the first beta for Android 16 QPR 1.
- This is effectively a preview for the next Pixel Drop release, expected to launch in June.
Google has just made plenty of announcements as part of I/O 2025. While this is primarily an event about AI, we got a ton of Android news at its pre-event Android Show last week, including our best look yet at Material 3 Expressive. The company isn’t stopping there, as the first beta for Android 16 QPR 1 is rolling out now, complete with some of that new design language.
Android 16 QPR1 is the first quarterly Android release after stable Android 16. This first beta is effectively a preview for the next Pixel Drop. Google’s making this release available to download as a Generic System Image (GSI), and it’s also available to Pixel users enrolled in the Android beta program.
Google is making this new beta release available for the Pixel 6 series and newer, the Pixel 6a and newer, the Pixel Tablet, the Pixel Fold, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.