Google finally lets you customize icon shapes on your Pixel's home screen

TL;DR You can now customize icon shapes on your Pixel Launcher’s home screen.

Android will give you five options. Including the default circle, there’s square, four-sided cookie, seven-sided cookie, and arch.

These options are currently only available in the August 2025 Android Canary release, but we expect it won’t be long before they make their way into the QPR2 track.

Hot off the heels of the Pixel 10 launch, Google unveiled a new Android Canary release. The August 2025 Android Canary update rolled out today to users enrolled in the Canary program, and it finally brings a long-awaited personalization option: the ability to customize icon shapes on the home screen. While the new version doesn’t let you create your own icon shape, it does let you choose from five delightful presets, one of which will definitely suit your fancy.

After installing the latest Canary release and opening the Wallpaper & Style app, developer Kieron Quinn noticed that the “Icons” menu had changed. Instead of only having a toggle to enable icon theming, the “Icons” menu now has several icon shape options. These include the default circle shape as well as new square, four-sided cookie, seven-sided cookie, and arch options.

Interestingly, the sixth “complex clover” shape that we spotted back in March is missing from this page. We’re not sure why that shape was removed, but perhaps it clashed too heavily with certain icons.

Another thing missing from this build is the new forced icon theming feature that Google added in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1. It’s not clear why, but we suspect this is merely a quirk of the build date and release structure of the latest Canary versus the latest QPR beta. The next Canary release may add the forced theming feature, while the next QPR2 beta is likely to gain these new icon shape options, though nothing is guaranteed. We’ll keep an eye out on both release tracks to see what happens with this feature as well as Google’s other upcoming icon customization options.

