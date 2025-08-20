Here's all the new features for Pixels in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Google released the first beta of Android 16’s second quarterly platform release today. We installed Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 to find out what’s new, so read on if you’re trying to decide whether it’s worth installing on your own device or you simply want to know what’s coming in the future!

For this release, Google has blessedly offered a list of changes, giving us some ideas of where to start looking for these hot new features. Here’s what the company says to expect in QPR2 Beta 1: UI, System Experience, and Accessibility Expanded Dark Theme Auto-Themed App Icons Interactive Chooser Sessions Smoother Android Migrations PDF Document Annotation and Editing Display Topology API Device-aware ViewConfiguration Granular Haptic Feedback Control Quick Settings Tile Categories

Media & Audio IAMF Decoding Support Personal Audio Sharing in Output Switcher New AAudio APIs HDR/SDR Brightness Slider Connectivity Companion Device Management Enhancements MediaRouter Network Privacy Improvements

Privacy & Security Secure Lock Device Phone Theft Protection Toggle

Developer Productivity Widget Engagement Metrics Early Warnings for 16KB Page Size Compatibility Enhanced Profiling More Robust Multi-Display Testing



We’re starting to dig in even deeper ourselves, and will be regularly updating this post with our discoveries.

This article will be updated as we find new features. Check back later for more information!

