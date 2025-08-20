Google's not done yet, with a new Android Canary release arriving for testers

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google started its Android Canary program earlier this summer.

So far that’s meant a new Canary release on roughly a monthly cadence.

Today Android Canary 2508 has landed for users interested in trying it out.

Google, you do know that other days of the week exist, right? Because so far this Wednesday, Google has been getting stuff done like it’s planning to shut down operation at the end of the day ahead of a nice, long four-day weekend. A few hours back, we were watching the Pixel 10 be unveiled at the company’s Made by Google event, and nearly as soon as that was done we were getting our first taste of Android 16 QPR2. As if that didn’t already represent 110% of our daily recommend Android dosage, now Google’s got a new Android Canary release incoming.

Google got its new Canary program rolling back in June, and followed that up about a month ago with its July release. Now Google has some more Canary action for us, as we get our hands on Android Canary 2508, with a build ID of ZP11.250728.008.

Right now we haven’t seen any breakdown of what changes to expect, but knowing Android Canary releases, there’s a good chance we might finally get our first opportunity to try out a couple new features we may have only spotted early code references to so far. And while there’s a good likelihood not everything’s going to be working the way we’d hope, we’ll just be happy to try stuff out and get an update on how development is coming along.

Android Canary 2508 is available for Pixel 6 and newer devices. If you’re already running Canary, this one should be hitting your phone soon via OTA update, or you can always flash it directly if you’re looking to get started with the program.

We’ll be working our way through today’s release and sharing what we’re able to reveal, so keep checking in with Android Authority so you don’t miss any of our finds.

