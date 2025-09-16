Google Pixel battery woes continue, but when will enough be enough?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

According to community reports, another Google Pixel model is now facing battery issues. According to Google support forum posts, several Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users suffer from swollen batteries, some of which are causing the screen to separate from the device’s chassis. Notably, some of our readers who commented on one of our August features suggested that their Pixel 7 series models faced similar issues.

This isn’t the first Pixel device to experience battery problems. The Pixel 4a, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a are all part of that club to some degree, with Google issuing emergency software updates and replacement programs to address the issues. Many other readers have also experienced issues with a variety of more premium Pixel models. The problem perhaps runs deeper than a handful of incidents.

Of course, many battery incidents can hinge on how users treat their devices, but given the sheer number of reports across multiple device lines we’ve seen, I’m not sure that phone owners are entirely at fault here.

So, judging by the influx of comments on our various Pixel articles, I wanted to offer a platform through which you can express your personal Pixel battery hang-ups, stories, and problems. Do you have a horror story of your own? Have you contacted Google with your problem? How was it handled? Let us know!

