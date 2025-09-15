Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users are now facing scary battery swelling problems

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users are reporting battery swelling issues, with mixed responses from Google support.

Google recently offered free battery replacements and cash/discount appeasements for Pixel 7a swelling problems.

Battery troubles have plagued several Pixel models, including Pixel 6a units catching fire, raising pressure on Google to respond.

Pixels are among the best Android phones you can buy, but they have also earned a notorious reputation for battery troubles. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now appear to be the latest devices hit by these problems, with owners reporting swelling batteries on Google’s support forums.

“I am writing to report a serious issue with my Pixel 7 Pro, which I purchased approximately two years ago. Recently, I noticed that the side panel of the device has started to separate, as clearly shown in the attached photo. Upon closer inspection, it appears the battery may be swelling, posing a significant safety risk, including the potential for explosion or fire,” a user noted on Google’s support forums. The thread now has several complaints from other Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users who are also experiencing battery swelling issues on their devices.

Google Support forums

The reports, first spotted and compiled by folks at PiunikaWeb, suggest the issue is quickly becoming a serious concern for many Pixel 7 series users.

“Battery bulging out and screen popped out. Started initially with not much effect on battery, progressed to losing battery very abruptly, and suddenly, and finally, now it gets switched off even on full charge,” wrote a user.

Another affected Pixel 7 Pro owner said, “The repair shop told me that because of how the screen detached due to battery swell, it’s most likely needing a screen replacement as well. I’ve been dealing with Google support on this currently. They seem receptive. I will have some faith in Google support and hope that something helpful comes out of it.”

Google Support forums

Forum comments suggest that Google’s support teams have been inconsistent in handling the complaints. In some cases, customers were asked to send photos of all six sides of their phone, with one user even receiving reimbursement for a third-party battery replacement. Another user said that Google offered them a free repair and promised to replace the swollen Pixel 7 with a refurbished one if repairs didn’t work out.

However, other affected users report that they were told to visit a service center or schedule a pickup without clear guidance. In at least one response, Google clarified to a customer that it would only refund the cost of a battery replacement if the user had a receipt from an authorized repair center, while screen or back panel damage would be treated as out-of-warranty.

This isn’t the first time Pixel devices have run into battery woes. Earlier this year, Google launched a one-time free battery replacement program for Pixel 7a units suffering from swelling issues in select regions. Users outside those areas were offered appeasement packages worth up to $456 in cash or a $300 discount on a new Pixel, depending on warranty status.

Battery troubles have plagued several Pixel models over the past year or so. The A-series has been particularly hit hard, with at least five Pixel 6a owners reporting devices catching fire.

While Google hasn’t issued an official statement on the battery swelling issue affecting the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, mounting complaints could force the company to extend free replacements or appeasement offers once again. Given the history of Pixel battery problems, Google should definitely act quickly this time. In the meantime, if your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro is facing battery swelling problems, you should reach out to Google and follow the official guidance.

