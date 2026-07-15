Google Store starts prepping for Pixel 11 with our best look at Pixel Glow yet

Google’s launching the Pixel 11 series next month, and last week we saw the first invites go out for its August 12 Made by Google event . Ahead of that day getting here, the company has already started getting its online Google Store ready for the arrival of these new phones — and is including a little teaser of one of this year’s biggest changes.

Visit the Google Store today and you’ll find a Pixel 11 landing page teasing the start of pre-orders on that same August 12 date. And while the imagery here looks very familiar, largely mirroring the Pixel 11 depiction we saw attached to the event invite itself, this new version has one very important change: the presence of that rainbow Pixel Glow RGB array in the phone’s camera bar.

In addition to offering that slick new look, Google publicly acknowledges what we already saw revealed through leaks, confirming its plans for an August 12 NYC launch:

Tune in to Made By Google on August 12 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT to learn the latest news and updates, from Gemini Intelligence to the new lineup of Google Pixel devices.

Interested shoppers can sign up for email alerts, and score “an exclusive offer on August 12 from the Google Store” in the process. In the fine print, Google clarifies that you’ll need to register by August 7, that the promo code you ultimately get will only be valid through August 27, and that it’s specifically only going to be applicable towards the purchase of a new Pixel 11.