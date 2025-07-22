Poll: Which leaked Pixel 10 colorway is speaking to you the most?

Android Headlines

Google’s new Pixel 10 lineup is coming next month, and as usual, leaks are pouring in from all corners. The latest one gives us a sneak peek at four rumored colorways for the standard Pixel 10: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello. Honestly, we’re pretty excited about that palette.

Which leaked Pixel 10 colorway do you like the most? 21 votes Obsidian 10 % Frost 29 % Indigo 38 % Limoncello 14 % I don't like any of these colors. 10 %

The Indigo color is especially eye-catching, bringing back memories of the limited edition “Really Blue” from the original Pixel. Meanwhile, Limoncello is a fresh, playful greenish-yellow shade, reminiscent of its namesake Italian liqueur. Frost is also not your typical white, but white with a tinge of purple. Of course, there’s also Obsidian for those who like to keep things simple and clean.

If these are indeed the colors of the new Pixel 10, we’re pretty happy with the choices. Which one of these speaks to you the most? Are you feeling the blue? Or are you more of a Limoncello person? Take our poll and let us know more in the comments below.

