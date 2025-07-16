New Pixel Watch 4 leak details even more hardware upgrades ahead of next month's launch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 4 is said to feature a Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chip.

Both models are expected to have a new co-processor called the M55.

For the first time, the smartwatch may feature side charging.

Google confirmed today that it will hold its hardware event on August 20. The showcase should include its Pixel phones, watches, earbuds, and more. Coincidentally, a new leak about the Pixel Watch 4 also arrived today. This leak reveals what could be the specs for both the 41mm and 45mm models.

In our earlier report, we revealed that the Pixel Watch 4 will have the same processor as its predecessor — the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1. We also mentioned that both models should have larger batteries. A report from Android Headlines adds that Google is giving the smartwatch a brighter display and a new co-processor that Google calls M55. The outlet mentions that the M55 will allow the Pixel Watch 4 to handle five times the “AI workload at a fraction of the power.”

Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) Display: 3,000nits peak brightness, 320 ppi AMOLED LTPO, 1-60Hz

3,000nits peak brightness, 320 ppi AMOLED LTPO, 1-60Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 Co-processor: M55

M55 RAM: 2GB SDRAM

2GB SDRAM Storage: 32GB eMMC flash

32GB eMMC flash Battery: 325mAh

325mAh Software: Wear OS 6 Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) Display: 3,000nits peak brightness, 320 ppi AMOLED LTPO, 1-60Hz

3,000nits peak brightness, 320 ppi AMOLED LTPO, 1-60Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 Co-processor: M55

M55 RAM: 2GB SDRAM

2GB SDRAM Storage: 32GB eMMC flash

32GB eMMC flash Battery: 455mAh

455mAh Software: Wear OS 6

The larger battery Google has fit into the 41mm model is said to provide 30 hours of battery life with always-on display turned on. If you turn on battery saver, it looks like you’ll get 48 hours. Meanwhile, the 45mm model offers 40 hours with always-on display, and 72 hours in battery saver mode.

While the co-processor is a new addition, it won’t be the only new thing coming to the Pixel Watch line. The report mentions that the smartwatch will feature side charging, which is something that has been absent on previous models. So you’ll be able to charge your device while it’s on its side.

Like any smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4 will have a range of sensors. These sensors will reportedly include: Compass

Red and infrared sensors for SpO2 monitoring

Multipurpose electrical sensors (compatible with ECG app)

Multi-path optical heart rate sensor

Altimeter

Gyroscope

3-axis accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Barometer

Magnatometer

Ultrawideband When the Pixel Watch 4 launches next month, it’s expected to be available in five colors. An earlier leak revealed that these colors could be Black/Obsidian, Gold/Lemon, Moonstone, Silver/Iris, and Silver/Porcelain.

