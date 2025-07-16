Google finally confirms Pixel 10 launch event — here's everything to expect

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has set an August 20 date for its next Made by Google event.

The company intends to “share the latest on our Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.”

In addition to the Pixel 10 series, we could see the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a make their debut.

Every year’s new Pixel lineup is an exciting one for devoted Android fans, but 2025 is really shaping up to be something special. With the TSMC-made Tensor G5 chip, the Pixel 10 series promises to deliver maybe the most impressive upgrades we’ve seen in a long time, and that’s not even touching on the rest of the new Google hardware we could expect to debut alongside it. Understandably, we’ve been hugely curious about when we might get to see the Pixel 10 family go official, and today we finally get our answer.

Google has started distributing invitations for its next Made by Google event, taking place Wednesday, August 20 in Brooklyn, NY. That’s a date we’d heard before, rumored alongside August 13 as possibilities. It’s also just a couple days ahead of when Google threw its Pixel 9 launch event last year.

Obviously, we’re looking forward to the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. In addition to the new SoC this year, we’re expecting upgrades like high-refresh-rate dimming, some brighter screens, and faster biometrics. We’ve even heard about what color options we might get.

In its invitation, Google says it intends to “share the latest on our Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.” We just brought you an early look at what we’re expecting from Pixel Watch 4 hardware upgrades, like some slightly bigger batteries.

Just a couple weeks back, we also heard rumors about a possible new Pixel Buds A-series model, and if we really are getting those Pixel Buds 2a, it sure sounds like Google intends to show them off next month.

Beyond all that hardware, we wouldn’t be surprised to end up hearing a whole lot about features landing in Android’s next Pixel Drop — of course, with plenty of Pixel 10 exclusives, we’re sure. Hopefully we’ll get a slightly better picture of everything Google’s likely to share as we start closing in on that August 20 date. Keep following Android Authority for all that coverage leading up to the launch, as well as our hands-on report from the Made by Google event itself.

