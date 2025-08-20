Pixel 10 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: I know which one I’d get

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the smartphone equivalent of an all-inclusive holiday and costs about as much. Packing a massive screen, an impressive camera array, and plenty of push for even the pickiest power user, it’s not a smartphone you simply settle on. But, flagship devices only have a brief time in the sun before something new and potentially better comes along. The latest pretender is from Google and is in the form of the Pixel 10 Pro.

Both phones sit at the pinnacle of the Android smartphone world, and in reality, either would do any user proud. But, as with all products, the Pixel 10 Pro and the Galaxy S25 Ultra have pros and cons. So, which smartphone would I choose?

Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Display

Pixel 10 Pro 6.3-inch Super Actua display (LTPO)

1,280 x 2,856



Up to 2,000 nits (HDR) and up to 3,300 nits (peak brightness)

Pixel 10 Pro XL 6.8-inch Super Actua display (LTPO)

1,344 x 2,992



Up to 2,200 nits (HDR) and up to 3,300 nits (peak brightness)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

1,440 x 3,120



120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

Processor

Pixel 10 Pro Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM

Pixel 10 Pro 16GB

Pixel 10 Pro XL 16GB

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 12/16GB

Storage

Pixel 10 Pro 256 GB / 512 GB / 1TB

Zoned UFS

Pixel 10 Pro XL 256 GB / 512 GB / 1TB

Zoned UFS

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Battery & Charging

Pixel 10 Pro 4870mAh



Fast charging – up to 55% in about 30 minutes – using 30W USB-C PPS

charger or higher, sold sold separately



Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2-certified) up to 15W

Pixel 10 Pro XL 5200mAh



Fast charging – up to 70% in about 30 minutes – using 45W USB-C PPS

charger or higher, sold sold separately



Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2.2-certified) up to 25W

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5,000mAh



Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare

Cameras (Rear)

Pixel 10 Pro 50 MP wide (Octa PD, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.3" image sensor size)



48 MP ultrawide (Quad PD with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size)



48 MP 5x telephoto (Quad PD, OIS, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size, Pro Res Zoom up to 100x)

Pixel 10 Pro XL 50 MP wide (Octa PD, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.3" image sensor size)



48 MP ultrawide (Quad PD with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size)



48 MP 5x telephoto (Quad PD, OIS, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size, Pro Res Zoom up to 100x)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 200MP wide (ƒ/1.7 aperture, AF, OIS)



50MP ultrawide (ƒ/1.9 aperture, AF, OIS)



10MP 3x telephoto (ƒ/2.4 aperture, AF, OIS)



50MP 5x telephoto (ƒ/3.4 aperture, AF, OIS)

Cameras (Front)

Pixel 10 Pro 42 MP Dual PD selfie

camera, AF,

ƒ/2.2 aperture

103° ultrawide field of

view

Pixel 10 Pro XL 42 MP Dual PD selfie

camera, AF,

ƒ/2.2 aperture

103° ultrawide field of

view

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 12MP wide (ƒ/2.2 aperture, AF, OIS)

Dimensions

Pixel 10 Pro 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm

Pixel 10 Pro XL 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm

Weight

Pixel 10 Pro 207g

Pixel 10 Pro XL 232g

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 218g

Durability

Pixel 10 Pro IP68 dust and water resistance



Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Pixel 10 Pro XL IP68 dust and water resistance



Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra IP68

Enhanced Corning Gorilla Armor (front glass)

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass)

Titanium (Frame)

OS

Pixel 10 Pro Android 16

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Pixel 10 Pro XL Android 16

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Android 15

One UI 7

7 years of OS and security updates

Authentication

Pixel 10 Pro Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password

Pixel 10 Pro XL Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Fingerprint Unlock, Face Recognition, Pattern, PIN, password

Connectivity

Pixel 10 Pro Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 6

UWB

NFC

Google Cast



Dual Band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Pixel 10 Pro XL Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 6

UWB

NFC

Google Cast



Dual Band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Wi-Fi 7

5G (sub6, mmW)

UWB



Dual Band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Colors

Pixel 10 Pro Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Pixel 10 Pro XL Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Titan Black, Titan Gray, Titan Silverblue, Titan Whitesilver



Pixelsnap! Where have you been all my life?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Let’s start with the Pixel 10 Pro’s biggest new draw: the Pixelsnap accessory system. It’s been a long time since Google introduced a smartphone feature that isn’t tangentially related to AI, and Pixelsnap has thankfully broken that duck. It’s the first genuinely intriguing wireless accessory system we’ve seen on an Android smartphone line in years, and it lets users easily switch between various supported products. You can see the Pixelsnap charger and stand as one such example below.

But other Pixelsnap accessories include phone stands, Pixel cases, grips, and a slew of MagSafe-compatible devices, and we can expect this list to grow longer in the coming months and years. Notably, that latter checkmark should be the final push disillusioned iPhone users need to join the Android bandwagon.

Finally, an innovation that isn't just AI AI AI!

This system also brings other goodies. The Pixel 10 Pro supports Qi 2 wireless charging, giving it 15W speeds with non-Google chargers, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL boasts Qi 2.2 certification for 25W charging. That latter detail gives the XL faster over-the-air charging than the S25 Ultra.

Beyond charging speeds, Pixelsnap is an exciting beginning to a long line of products that Pixel users can keep and employ as they upgrade their devices. And at a time when Samsung is diminishing the importance of its Ultra line’s core accessory in the S Pen, it’s positive to see Google introducing a new supporting cast of products to its flagship devices.

Far too big, far too bulky

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I’ve grown used to smaller phones of late, and as devices now regularly breach 200 grams, the weight on my fingers is telling. I tend to rest my device on my bent pinky when holding it in my right hand, straining the digit to the point of pain. Naturally, I’m always allured by smaller, lighter phones, and the Pixel 10 Pro leaves a far shallower footprint than its Ultra rival. The Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs in at 218 grams — fairly hefty, coming from someone who uses a 215g Galaxy S24 FE daily. The Pixel 10 Pro, meanwhile, tips the scale at 207g. That’s noticeably lighter and gives sizeable headroom for a hefty case.

It’s worth noting that Google doesn’t win every battle with every Pixel model. The Pixel 10 Pro XL, perhaps the more appropriate size for a Galaxy S25 Ultra rival, weighs 232g. That’s uncomfortable to read, let alone hold.

I just can't justify using larger, heavier phones anymore.

Regarding volume robbed from my pocket, the Pixel 10 Pro wins another round. It wears a cuter 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm chassis, while the S25 Ultra is far larger, albeit slightly thinner, at 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm. I will never feel that 0.4mm thinner frame, but I certainly will notice that 5mm extra width. I’m partial to rounded corners, too, as acutely angular phones can often dig directly into my palms while cradling them. I’ve experienced this with older Galaxy Ultra models, and the S25 Ultra made few improvements to address this.

The camera question mark

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

You’ll notice I’m leaning towards Google’s contender as my preferred pocket companion, but it’s not a surefire victory yet. If there’s one thing that’ll give me pause before jumping headfirst into a pool of Pixel 10 Pros, it’s its camera performance. While Google’s smartphones rarely disappoint in this arena, the Pixel 8 has left me wanting, while the Pixel 9 Pro has failed to impress. What’s worrying is that the Pixel 10 Pro shares the same sensors and setup as its predecessor. Will it have the same low-contrast, washed-color problems? Only time will tell. I have little doubt that the results will be usable, but will I enjoy shooting with the Pixel 10 Pro? I’m not so sure.

Samsung does tempt me with its incredible camera array, but Google's phones have never been camera slouches.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra remains a tried-and-tested camera phone and perhaps the best pocket camera money can buy now. Of course, camera output is a highly subjective topic. Not everyone will do a side-by-side before picking their favorite to upload to social media. You may prefer the closer-to-life imaging of the Pixel line, or the more impactful shots produced by the Galaxy. I’m a sucker for the latter, as I own a dedicated camera if I’m genuinely concerned with veracity. When using a phone, I want to capture the moment as vividly as possible, and I trust the Samsung to accomplish this task.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

So, which device would I get? I want to consider the final hurdle to purchase: the pricing. There’s no denying that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is an expensive beast. Starting at $1,299, it’s dangerously close to foldable phone territory, and higher storage versions encroach on that land. Even though I use smartphones for a living, I can’t convince myself that that amount of cash is worth it. As a fan of the S Pen, I can’t deny that the latest Ultra’s lack of a Bluetooth-enabled stylus is disappointing. Couple that with the phone’s size, and I’m not convinced it’s a good way to spend my cash.

As a Galaxy Watch user and the owner of various Samsung products, the promise of further entrenching myself into its ecosystem is enticing, and the future of DeX with all that underlying Snapdragon 8 Elite horsepower is tempting. Still, neither makes the Ultra an immediate sell.

Ultimately, the Pixel 10 Pro is the better value proposition for my pocket and wallet.

The Pixel 10 Pro, however, still costs under $1,000, but only a dollar less. Regardless, I would save $300 snapping it up, and that’s cash I would spend on building out my Pixelsnap ecosystem to better integrate the phone into my daily life. Sure, Google’s smartphones still arouse concerns, especially when contrasted with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. I have to contend with these issues: the efficiency and efficacy of the Tensor G5 and GPU, the tawdry wired charging speeds, and the slightly smaller battery. However, if we’re strictly limited to the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Pixel 10 Pro, the latter would get my approval, but only just.

Pixel 10 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which should you buy? If you want a smaller flagship, consider the Pixel 10 Pro.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the pricier phone for a reason. Snag it if you want the most and aren’t concerned about the financial implications.

If you’ve just left the Apple ecosystem, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are the best options for their MagSafe-supporting Pixelsnap accessory system.

Get the Pixel 10 Pro XL if you want the largest battery and fastest wireless charging speed with Qi 2.2 support.

