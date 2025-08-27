Pixel 10 pre-order gang, how are you spending your gift card or store credit?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

The Pixel 10 series ships on August 28, 2025, but those who pre-order the devices before September 4 can get up to $200 back in the form of an Amazon gift card or Google Store credit for the Pro models or $100 for the base device. That’s a nice chunk of change, especially for a Pixel 10 lineup that is bringing plenty of accessory interest.

If you have already preordered your device and received the gift card, I’m intrigued: how are you planning to spend that cash? There is no shortage of options.

With the Pixelsnap system now coming online, Pixel 10 owners will likely want to flesh out their accessory loadouts. There’s plenty to choose from, including cases, the Pixelsnap charger, and the stand itself, with more to come. Notably, Qi 2 and MagSafe accessories are also fair game now.

Then there are the other products launched by Google, including the Pixel Watch 4 with its much larger battery and smarter repairable design and the Pixel Buds 2a, which promises Gemini integration, active noise cancelation, and improved comfort credentials. Of course, that $200 will get you plenty of other Google kit, including the TV Streamer or older Pixel Watch accessories. You can also keep that cash for future purchases. And if you preordered the device via Amazon, your scope for expenditure widens even more.

Either way, I want to know how you plan to spend this cash. Is it going towards accessories for your Pixel 10 model? Are you storing it for winter to splurge when the Pixel 11 comes around? Or perhaps you’ll use it in a completely different way. Let us know below!

Notably, the Google Store and Amazon pre-order gift card and store credit offers are available for purchases made before September 4, 2025. You can follow the buttons below to preorder the devices from Amazon and claim your gift card:

Here are some more questions: Where did you purchase your Pixel 10? Google Store, Amazon, or another store entirely?

Which Pixel 10 model did you preorder, and did you receive a gift card or store credit with your purchase?

How are you planning to spend your gift card or store credit acquired by preordering your Pixel 10 model?

What are you buying alongside your Pixel 10 purchase (gift card or not)?

Have you budgeted for accessories? If so, how much is going towards Pixelsnap and other add-ons? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

Are you pre-ordering a Pixel 10 phone? 3946 votes Yes — the Pixel 10 8 % Yes — the Pixel 10 Pro 21 % Yes — the Pixel 10 Pro XL 24 % Yes — the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 3 % No, I am not interested/not pre-ordering 22 % I'm still undecided 21 %

Which MagSafe/Qi2 accessory would you grab first for your Pixel 10? 2194 votes Charger 40 % Case 38 % Power Bank 11 % Other snap-on accessories 10 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

Follow