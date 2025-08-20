Pixel 10 pre-order deals: Here's what each carrier is offering

TL;DR AT&T members can get a free Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL with an eligible trade-in and a free Pixel Watch 3 with the purchase of a Pixel 10 series phone.

Verizon is offering a free Pixel 10 Pro or $1,000 off a Pro XL or Pro Fold with an eligible trade-in.

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers with a Premium Unlimited or an Unlimited Premium Flex plan can get the Pixel 10 or Pro for free with an eligible trade-in.

After all the leaks and rumors, the Pixel 10 series is finally here. Now that Google’s latest flagship has launched, you may be wondering where you can pick one up and what kind of deals are available. Here’s a breakdown of the offers some of the top carriers in the country have announced.

AT&T If you’re an AT&T customer, then you’ll be able to get a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL for free with an eligible trade-in. AT&T says it is accepting trade-ins from any year and in any condition.

Unlike the Pro models, you won’t be able to get the base version for free. However, the good news is that you won’t have to trade anything in to get the Pixel 10 for $7.99 per month.

AT&T is sweetening deals on the entire lineup, as purchasing any Pixel 10 series model will net you a free Pixel Watch 3.

Although there are no deals for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you can at least get 50% off accessories with the purchase of a Pixel 10 phone.

Boost Mobile Boost Mobile says customers who sign up for its Unlimited Premium plan (at $60 a month) and pre-order a Pixel 10 series device will also get a welcome discount. More specifically, they can get the base Pixel 10 for $299.99, the Pixel 10 Pro for $399.99, or the Pixel 10 Pro XL for $499.99. Boost adds that you don’t need to trade in or sign up for a contract.

T-Mobile The magenta network is offering a free base Pixel 10 or $800 off another Pixel 10 series device when you add a line or trade in an eligible device on “most” plans. This promotion includes the Essentials plan.

T-Mobile is also offering a free Pixel 10 Pro or $1,000 off other Pixel 10 variants when trading in an eligible device on the Experience Beyond plans. Either way, these offers take the form of 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Interestingly, T-Mobile has also announced that the Pixel 10 series can use T-Satellite with Starlink connectivity out of the box. This feature means Pixel 10 owners can use Google Maps, Messages, and Find Hub via satellite data. In other words, Google Maps and Messages will still have a data connection when you’re out of cellular and Wi-Fi range.

US Mobile US Mobile is also offering deals on the three conventional Pixel 10 series models when you buy an annual Unlimited plan. The company says you can score a base Pixel 10 for $499, a Pixel 10 Pro for $669, or a Pixel 10 Pro XL for $789 with this annual plan.

The company also claims that you can forego a plan and get the Pixel 10 for $529, a Pixel 10 Pro for $699, or a Pixel 10 Pro XL for $819. That sounds fantastic, but fine print on US Mobile’s website notes that the device must be activated on a US Mobile line within 15 days of delivery. This is also limited to five orders per account and five orders per household.

Verizon Verizon, on the other hand, has deals for all of the Pro models. However, you won’t be getting any special offers for the vanilla Pixel 10.

With a trade-in of your current Google, Apple, Motorola, or Samsung phone, you can get the Pixel 10 Pro for free. If you want the Pro XL or Pro Fold, a trade-in will take $1,000 off the asking price. The trade-in can be in any condition if you’re an Unlimited Ultimate customer.

In addition to the Pixel 10 phones, Verizon is offering savings on the Pixel Watch 4. You’ll need to trade in a qualified watch and purchase a Pixel 10 phone to get a Pixel Watch 4 for $5 a month. The carrier adds that you’ll need a service plan for both the phone and watch.

There’s also an opportunity to get Google AI Pro for six months for free. To nab this perk, you’ll need to buy a Pixel 10 series phone on an Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plan and pay $10 per month.

Xfinity For Xfinity and Comcast Business Mobile customers on a Premium Unlimited or an Unlimited Premium Flex plan, you’ll be able to pre-order between now and August 27. Like the other two carriers, you’ll need an eligible trade-in to take advantage of the bargain being offered. If you have a qualifying device to hand over, Xfinity will give you a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro for free. Or if you want a Pixel 10 Pro XL, the company will take $1,000 off. However, without a trade-in, you can still get $400 off any Pixel 10 model.

