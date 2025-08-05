Bad news: Google may delay the release of some of its most anticipated Pixel devices

Google

TL;DR Google will announce the Pixel 10 series on August 20, 2025.

A new leak suggests that the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL will be available by August 28.

However, due to reported supply chain issues, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Buds 2a may not be available until October 9.

Google has already announced that the Pixel 10 series will be announced on August 20, 2025. Based on previous trends, we expect the phones and accessories to be available for purchase shortly after the announcement. It seems that may not happen this year, at least not for all the products that Google will announce at the Made by Google event.

According to a report from WinFuture, Google is facing supply chain issues, specifically for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Pixel Watch 4, and the Pixel Buds 2a. Consequently, while these products are still expected to be announced at the August 20 event, Pixel fans may have to wait a long time to actually buy them.

The Pixel 10 series phones, namely the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, are expected to be available in stores on August 28, per the report. Meanwhile, the report suggests the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Pixel Watch 4, and the Pixel Buds 2a will be available in stores on October 9, 2025.

The report speculates that new components in these devices may have caused the availability issues, although the exact stress points in the supply chain are unknown.

Still, it’s sad news, especially for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, as it will lose more ground to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is getting rave reviews these days. The Pixel Watch 4’s delay will give more room to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 series to attract users. Pixel fans will also be missing out on an updated ecosystem experience from the get-go: The Pixel Watch 4 would likely be the top smartwatch choice for anyone picking up the Pixel 10 series, but now they’ll have to wait for about five weeks before they can get the watch in their hands.

Remember that this is still a leak, and Google hasn’t shared any availability details yet. We hope to learn more on August 20 when Google officially announces the Pixel 10 series.

