We have a new Android Authority YouTube channel hosted by C. Scott Brown!

Hello, Android Authority readers! I am excited to announce that I have a new YouTube channel. You can watch the introduction to the channel above or pay it a visit directly by heading to @cscottbrown. Don’t forget to subscribe when you’re there!

As with the two other Android Authority channels — @androidauthority and @androidauthority2 — the new C. Scott Brown channel will focus heavily on smartphones and consumer tech. The chief differences will be that I will host every video and operate autonomously from the wider Android Authority team. This will allow me to be more open and personal about what I’m saying. It will also allow me to talk more about the specific devices that I actually use every day, which means I’ll be focusing a lot on the world of Pixel smartphones and other Made by Google products. With the Pixel 10 series just around the corner, I’ll have much to discuss!

Crucially, one of the things that will differentiate my videos from many others you see on YouTube is that I plan to be very engaged with my audience. My goal is for the comments section underneath every video to be a place of lively and open discussion. The overall mantra will be that I’m not talking “at” you, but talking with you. Unlike many creators who upload a new video and then immediately move on to the next, I plan to be eternally active in all of them. If you’ve ever longed for a YouTube channel where you could not only hear about what’s going on in tech but also talk with the creator and other viewers about it, that’s what I’m gunning for with this endeavor.

To clear up any potential confusion, I will still create videos for both Android Authority YouTube channels. You’ll still be able to see my weekly News Roundup videos and my unscripted videos focused on breaking news topics. I will also continue to write opinion articles and curate the weekly Wallpaper Wednesday series here at Android Authority itself. In other words, nothing changes here, but now I’ll have a new place to make even more content!

It would certainly mean a lot to me if you checked out the intro video above or gave a watch to my first major video, which focuses on why I am a Pixel guy. Thanks so much for your continued support!