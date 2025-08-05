Gemini storybooks let you be the star of your kids' bedtime stories

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini now lets you generate illustrated storybooks.

You can direct output towards a specific art style, and even upload your own imagery.

Gemini lets you direct how the story unfolds, and can read it aloud when completed.

As Google builds out its AI-fueled tools and services, we keep seeing impressive new ways the company manages to “connect the dots” and create something new and useful out of existing pieces. Just look at Audio Overviews: Gemini could already summarize content, and Google has tons of experience when it comes to synthesizing speech, so combining those to make virtual podcasts made perfect sense. Last month we checked out some early evidence towards another new feature that would smartly combine a number of Gemini’s skills, and today it’s finally going official.

We’re talking about Gemini storybooks, which Google has just launched today. The idea is simple: Ask Gemini to tell you a story, and it will combine its generative text and imagery capabilities to weave together a 10-page tale. You can provide as much story direction as you please, and can also steer how the artwork turns out, having Gemini render its pages in the art style of your choice. There’s even support for uploading pictures of people or elements you want included.

While this is clearly a feature designed to entertain and educate young children, it is a heck of a lot of fun to play with for Gemini users of all ages, and we’ve already been pretty impressed with some of what it’s come up based on our prompts.

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

For the record, that is indeed exactly how well-groomed and attractive everyone at Android Authority appears.

While we’re generally happy with our first attempts playing with Gemini storybooks, there are still occasionally a few rough edges, and most popped up with the artwork it generated — the occasional wonky-looking logo, or sometimes forgetting the art style entirely and switching to photo-realistic characters. But this is technically still an experiment for the moment, so that sort of thing is probably only to be expected.

The more important factor is that Gemini makes it easy to go back and revise pages. Even there, though, getting exactly what you want out of the tool can be a little delicate. For instance, we requested a specific change on page 8 of our story, and Gemini still went back and changed the art of page 1 here, inexplicably putting a screen on the backside of a monitor:

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Issues like that can be a little frustrating, but ultimately don’t take away from much of the fun of this tool. And let’s face it, with the audience Gemini storybooks are intended for, we doubt those young readers will be especially picky about the random hallucination or two.

Storybooks are available now in Gemini on both your desktop and in the mobile app. Share the best of what you’re able to create with us down in the comments.

Follow