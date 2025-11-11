I found ten amazing Pixel 10 accessories for under $25 each

So, you just dropped a whole lot of cash on your new Pixel 10, but now your wallet is empty. The problem is, you still need to buy accessories. Well, don’t worry: I found ten of the best, and every single one is under $25.

I spent the last week testing all of them, from cases and screen protectors to chargers and even gaming controllers. I’m going to tell you about all ten so you can save your money and get some terrific gear for your new Pixel. Or hey, maybe the best gear for someone you love’s Pixel, as the holiday season is basically here!

Magnetic power bank

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

To start us off, let’s take a look at this very slim magnetic power bank from Baseus. One of the coolest things about the Pixel 10 series is that all the phones have a new feature called Pixelsnap. On the back of your Pixel, you’ll find a magnetic ring perfect for attaching all manner of accessories, and this little power bank might be the best of them.

Its core purpose is obvious: to wirelessly charge your Pixel on the go without fussing with cables. You just snap it onto the back of your phone. It only adds a little extra weight and is slim enough that it’s not too obtrusive. I also love that it almost matches the Moonstone color of my Pixel 10 Pro and has a soft-touch silicone back.

The bank has an advertised capacity of 5,000mAh, but if you’re using wireless charging, you’ll probably only get about 3,000mAh out of it. Still, that’s enough to add multiple extra hours to your phone’s charge. When it runs out, it charges back up at 20W, going from zero to full in about 90 minutes (assuming you have a wall adapter that meets or exceeds 20W).

Carbon fiber case

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Up next, we have an awesome carbon fiber protective case from a company called Grecazo. When I’m looking at smartphone cases, there are two things I prize the most: a fit that’s snug but not so snug you can’t easily take it off, and… no logos! I hate advertising who made my case, and this Grecazo one is perfect in that it’s completely minimal.

The case also feels great. It’s very smooth with a much softer feel than you might expect, but it’s not so soft that it loses grippiness, as the bumpy carbon fiber streaks give you something to hold onto. It also supports Pixelsnap, so any magnetic gear will work great with it.

The one thing I don’t like is that the buttons are covered. I would rather the buttons be exposed, but some people prefer them to be protected. Still, the case is terrific overall and the price can’t be beat.

Tempered glass screen protector

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Of course, if you’re going to buy a case, you should also buy a screen protector. My problem with screen protectors is that they are such a pain to install. So whenever I buy one, I always make sure it comes with an application kit. The trouble is that protectors with application kits usually cost a lot of money, but this one from Tocol doesn’t!

Inside the box, you’ll find everything you need to get the tempered glass on with minimal fuss, including a link to a helpful video with step-by-step instructions. What’s more, there are actually two screen protectors in the kit, giving you double the lifespan.

The basic gist is that you clean your Pixel, install the protector into the applicator, pop your phone in, pull the strip, and boom: it’s on and it’s perfect. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, yes, the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner works just fine with it on!

Magnetic kickstand

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This is a really neat multi-function phone attachment from a company called Todi. It has two main functions, the first being a kickstand. You just magnetically snap it onto the back of your phone and extend the stand. It works in both portrait and landscape mode, so you can easily prop your phone up to watch some YouTube videos (like maybe mine, maybe) or do a video call.

The second function is a silicone finger ring. You just pull it out and push your finger through, giving you a very solid grip. The whole thing attaches with a ton of magnetic strength, so you don’t need to worry about it coming loose when using it like this, either.

It also has a third, less essential function: little stress reliever buttons on the bottom you can press for a satisfying click. It’s the perfect fidget tool.

Magnetic mini-tripod

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This one is kind of similar to the kickstand, but a little less convenient since it can’t live on your phone 24/7. It makes up for that by being a bit more versatile. It’s a mini-tripod from a company called XO. You snap it onto the back of your phone and then extend the tripod legs out, giving you more elevation than the kickstand I just went over.

However, you can also keep the tripod legs folded in, making it a compact selfie grip. This is perfect for vloggers who want an easy way to keep their phone stable. For travel, the magnetic circle is also a carabiner, so you can easily snap it safely to your backpack or belt loop.

The one thing I don’t like about this product is that it comes with a relatively useless gray wrist strap that doesn’t match the black stand and has no obvious place to loop. I just ignored the strap, but the device itself is pretty awesome for its low price.

Full-size Pixelsnap tripod

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This product is for when the kickstand and the mini-tripod just won’t cut it. This full-size tripod is perfect for when you need something much taller and much more capable. It has a Pixelsnap ring up top, but also has a traditional quarter-inch mount, so you could put other things on here like a DJI Osmo Pocket 3, a small camera, or even a travel lighting rig.

It also works with phones that don’t have magnets on the back, as the magnetic circle also has clips that can snap around any smartphone. You’ll also find a Bluetooth remote for starting/stopping video or controlling your Pixel’s shutter button. It all folds up pretty compact, too.

I actually used this tripod to make a video entirely shot on the Pixel 10 Pro. Check that out above!

Wireless microphone kit

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The two tripods I’ve mentioned are perfect for budding content creators, and if that’s you, you’re going to love this next product. This is the Neewer wireless microphone kit. It comes with everything you need to record audio from two sources at once, right to your Pixel.

It’s simple to use, too. Just plug the receiver into the USB-C port on your Pixel (it leeches power from the phone, so no charging). Then, power on one or both of the transmitters, clip them onto your shirt (or just hold it in your hand, TikTok style), and you’re getting much better audio quality.

I love that Neewer includes so much for so little. For example, it comes with two dead cats (the little fuzzy thing you put on the mic for recording outside on a windy day), a split charging cable, a USB-C dongle, and a carrying case. It’s the perfect starter kit.

Pixelsnap charging stand

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This is a magnetic charging stand from Meifigno that is pretty much essential for any Pixel fan. It costs a fraction of what Google is asking for its first-party Pixelsnap Charger with Stand ($69.99 at Amazon) and does basically the same thing. You can wirelessly charge your phone in either portrait or landscape mode, and there’s even a spot at the back for charging your Pixel Buds.

The really cool thing is that it actually comes with a wall adapter and a USB-C cable, which you don’t see too often these days. However, keep in mind that this is not a Qi2.2 charger, so it won’t give you the top speeds your Pixel can handle. But, if you’re like me and just snap your phone on the charger before bed, this won’t matter. In fact, slower charging is better for your overall battery health.

One thing to note: it’s not very heavy. This means you need to lift your phone from the bottom to remove it, otherwise, you’ll take the entire stand with you.

8bitdo micro controller

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

OK, this next product is probably my favorite of the bunch: this little tiny gaming controller from 8bitdo. If you’re a gamer, you know that 8bitdo is one of the most trusted controller companies out there, so don’t be deceived by how tiny this is. It works great.

This is a terrific product for commuters or frequent travelers who want to game on the go but don’t want to carry a big telescopic unit, like a Razer Kish V3 Pro ($148.49 at Amazon). It has all the buttons you need, including two sets of bumpers. It connects to Android phones using Bluetooth, but it also works natively with the Nintendo Switch and even has a keyboard mode.

Obviously, it’s missing analog sticks and gyro. But for me, I love using this to emulate classic games from the NES, SNES, and Game Boy Advance eras. It also works with thousands of modern mobile titles, too.

USB-C hub

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We’re at the final accessory, and it’s something you might not think of: an Acer USB-C hub! All the phones in the Pixel 10 series support external displays through HDMI, so all you need to do to mirror your phone on your TV is plug this in and then plug an HDMI cable into your TV.

The hub also allows you to connect other devices using USB ports or add storage through SD cards. You can also connect a USB-C charger to the hub, and it will charge your phone while it’s connected.

Using this, the kickstand, and the 8bitdo controller, you could have a very neat travel gaming console. You could also use this to watch movies on hotel room TVs or quickly offload your photos without a computer. The sky’s the limit!

What do you think?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

And those are the ten Pixel 10 accessories under $25 that I most recommend. If any of these stood out to you and you plan to buy one, jump down in the comments and let me know. And if you have suggestions for other great products under $25, be sure to throw them in the comments as well!

Follow