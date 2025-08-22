5 of the best Pixel 10 chargers you should buy instead of Google’s 67W brick

Google has a new charger for the Pixel 10 series, offering 67W of peak power spread across two USB-C ports. As an official product, this is the safe bet for guaranteed fast charging, but it’s also more power than you might need, and it’s not exactly the most affordable plug on the market either. Likewise, perhaps you’re after just a single-port plug or maybe want something that can power your laptop and tablet as well as your new Pixel? To help, I’ve dug out some of the best chargers money can buy that will power Google’s new phones just as well as the official plug.

Before getting to the options, it’s worth highlighting exactly what you should look for when powering the Pixel 10 series. Just like last year, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold peak at 27W of power using the USB Power Delivery PPS specification. This can be achieved via a very common 9V, 3A setup you’ll find on many plugs, including the 30W adapter Google recommends.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL charges faster, pulling up to 37W. Last year, the trick was that you required a plug with 20V PPS capabilities, which is a fair bit harder to find. Given that Google hasn’t specified any changes here, we can assume it’s the same setup, and Google still recommends its 45W adapter with these capabilities.

While you can certainly dig up models with these capabilities, I’ve taken the hassle out by compiling a list of the best Pixel 10 chargers that I’ve recently tested.

Anker Prime 100W GaN Charger

Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger Smaller profile • Three charging ports • 100W charging MSRP: $84.99 The Anker Prime 100W GaN is a very efficient charger with enough power for phones, tablets, and laptops. It can charge up to four devices at once and supports every standard your gadgets could need. See price at Amazon

Google’s choice of 67W power always feels awkward to me. While its dual USB-C ports are a nice touch for charging a couple of phones or earbuds, 67W is not enough if you want to fast charge your phone, tablet, or laptop simultaneously. For that, I’d recommend at least 100W and two or perhaps even three USB-C ports.

The Anker Prime 100W model fits this bill nicely. It has two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, offering a convenient 65W/35W dual-split and 45W/30W/12W triple-split capability. With 20V USB PD PPS, it’ll handle the Pixel 10 Pro XL without issue. It’s a pricier model than Google’s 67W model, but you’re buying a fair bit more utility for only a little more.

Google’s official 45W USB-C Charger

Google 45W USB-C Power Charger Google 45W USB-C Power Charger USB PD PPS support • Clean, distinct design • Solid 45W charging speed MSRP: $29.99 More power! Critical to getting the most out of your Google Pixel 9 series smartphone, the new 45W USB-C charger delivers fast and efficient charging for your phone. See price at Amazon Google 45W USB-C Charger See price at Google Store Google 45W USB-C Charger

If you want to charge your Pixel, Buds, and perhaps a light tablet independently, Google’s 45W charger is already good enough. I’ve used this model to power a range of phones, and it’s never let me down.

As an official accessory, it’s well equipped to handle that pesky XL charging requirement. Laptops are a step too far for this little plug, but its power level is more than you’ll need for any Pixel 10 model. You can even get away with Google’s older 30W model for the non-XL phone. Either way, it’s notably cheaper than the 67W model at just $30 and will do the job you need.

Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger

Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger Very small • Foldable plugs • 30W • Multiple color options MSRP: $22.99 The Anker 511 Nano 3 is a tiny charger, but don’t let its size fool you. Thanks to GaN technology, this compact charger can output 30W of power. Further, it supports USB PD PPS charging through its singular USB-C port. See price at Amazon Anker 511

The Anker Nano 3 30W is a superb choice if you want to carry the bare essentials with a single USB-C port in a compact, travel-friendly design.

30W of power via USB PD PPS ensures that it charges the Pixel 10, Pro, and Pro Fold as fast as possible. It’s not enough power to charge the XL model at full speed, but it’ll still charge the phone with the same power level as the rest of the series. For under $25, it’s almost impossible to complain about.

Baseus Encore CJ11 67W Charger

Baseus Enercore CJ11 fast-charging 67W wall charger Baseus Enercore CJ11 fast-charging 67W wall charger Foldable plug • 67W USB-C PD PPS • Built-in retractable USB-C cable MSRP: $59.99 A powerful and fast wall charger with a convenient built-in cable. The Baseus Enercore CJ11 is a small and very functional wall charger that supports USB-C PD PPS at 67W. With its foldable plug and built-in retractable USB-C cable, it packs super small. It also has two extra USB-C ports, too. See price at Amazon

If you want a more versatile travel companion that can handle the Pixel and more, Baseus’ latest Encore CJ11 67W recently landed on my desk and will fit the bill nicely. It boasts foldable wall pins, an 80cm/2.6ft retractable built-in USB-C cable, and two more USB-C ports, making it easy to pack up and go.

Its superb protocol support means it powers all versions of the Pixel 10 at their maximum power level. It’s in the same price bracket as Google’s 67W plug, but it is undoubtedly better if you need a charger to take with you. There’s also a more affordable $40 45W model with two USB-C ports, if you’re just looking to charge a phone or two.

UGREEN Nexode 500W 6-Port Desktop Charger

UGREEN Nexode 500W 6-Port GaN Desktop Fast Charger UGREEN Nexode 500W 6-Port GaN Desktop Fast Charger Powerful • Multi-device support • Future-proof MSRP: $249.99 The one charger to rule them all. The UGREEN Nexode 500W is a six-port desktop GaN charger with five USB-C ports and one USB-A, capable of delivering up to 500W total output. See price at Amazon Save $30.01 UGREEN Nexode 500W GaN Fast Charging Station

I recently reviewed the UGREEN Nexode 500W desktop charger and while I think it’s completely overkill for powering just a Pixel 10 smartphone, it’s the power brick I’ve settled on for all my desk charging needs.

With 500W total output and six USB-C ports, this behemoth can handle laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more all at once. Importantly, it offers robust power splitting capabilities to help charge more gadgets quickly at once. It also has USB PD PPS with 20V support, meaning it can quickly top up your laptop and Pixel 10 Pro XL at the same time without issue. It’s expensive, but you can’t go wrong if you want a powerhouse all-in-one.

